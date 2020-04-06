LINCOLN — The nation’s top infectious disease specialist spoke to Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday, telling him they were “on the same page” about slowing the spread of coronavirus.

Ricketts shared details from the noon call in his daily coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon. The call also included Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

According to Ricketts, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is advising President Donald Trump on the pandemic, did not walk back comments from last week in which Fauci said he didn’t understand why all states were not under a stay-at-home order to counter the potentially deadly virus.

Nebraska and Iowa are among eight states that have not issued such orders, despite urging from at least some state lawmakers, other governors and numerous state residents.

“(Fauci) said he did not mean that to override our ability as states to manage our states,” Ricketts said. “He certainly said it was not meant to be a criticism.”

At the White House press briefing later in the day, Fauci said Nebraska and Iowa are doing the functional equivalent of stay-at-home orders and that their measures incorporate “a lot of things” that other states are doing.

In Nebraska, Ricketts imposed a series of directed health measures on various regions of the state as cases were diagnosed. He extended the measures to all 93 counties on Friday evening, after a case of unknown origin was found in Gage County. By then, more than 85% of the state’s population already were subject to the orders.

The directed health measures set enforceable limits of 10 people or fewer in public gatherings, ban elective surgeries, require bars and restaurants to be takeout or delivery only and direct people to quarantine themselves and their household members if they have symptoms of COVID-19. Schools are closed through May 31.

On Monday, Ricketts emphasized similarities between those directed health measures and the stay-at-home orders in other states. He also unveiled a new “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” campaign urging Nebraskans to voluntarily stay home and to avoid in-person interactions with other people.

“We want people to think about, ‘How can we change what we’re doing?’” he said.

One key difference is that stay-at-home, or shelter-in-place, orders mandate people to remain home, with exceptions for certain essential activities. Nebraska’s directed health measures do not call for people to stay home, and data collected from Google users last week showed only an 8% increase in Nebraskans staying home since the outbreak started.

Ricketts said that, during the Monday call, Fauci did not speak to whether Nebraska should issue a stay-at-home order or offer specific feedback on the directed health measures.

“He wants people to limit their social interactions, that’s what we’ve been preaching as well,” he said, adding that Nebraska’s plan appears to be working as hoped to slow the spread of the virus.

The governor’s update came as Hall County and the Grand Island area emerged as a virus hot spot. As of Monday noon, the central Nebraska county reported that 55 people had tested positive for coronavirus, up from 45 the day before. Those who tested positive included health care workers and residents at three long-term care facilities in the Grand Island area.

In a letter to the governor, a group of Grand Island doctors said many more people show symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, but do not meet criteria to qualify for the limited numbers of tests available in the state. They said others probably have the disease but are not sick enough to see a health care provider.

In nearby Kearney, two workers at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center tested positive for the virus last week, leading to mass testing of employees and residents over the weekend.

Statewide, Nebraska topped 400 cases of coronavirus. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 412 positive tests as of Monday evening.

Among other topics from the briefing:

>> Meatpacking plants. Ricketts said he has talked with officials in Grand Island meatpacking plants to make sure they are taking steps to keep workers safe. However, he said those plants are essential parts of the food supply chain and need to keep operating.

He also said he understands that some jobs require people to work within 6 feet of each other, which he said was OK as long as precautions are taken to operate as safely as possible.

>> Institutions. Ricketts said “every institution is different,” when asked why every worker and resident of the youth center in Kearney was being tested for COVID-19 and that is not being done at the State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Both facilities have staff who tested positive in recent days.

The governor said “it’s about how many people do you have access to.” Prison inmates can be locked in their cells and more “easily isolated,” he said, while the teenagers at Kearney center live in barracks-style rooms and have open recreation halls.

>> Cost-sharing. The governor announced that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska has decided to waive cost-sharing provisions of their health plans when people see in-network providers. The company previously announced that it would waive those provisions for telehealth visits to providers.

>> Town hall. Ricketts will take questions again about coronavirus during a televised town hall meeting at 8:30 p.m. Thursday on NET. He will be joined by Nebraska Economic Development Director Anthony Goins and Dr. James Lawler, co-director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security.

World-Herald staff writer Paul Hammel contribute to this report.

