LINCOLN — To require a mask or not require a mask?
That’s a question confronting public officials in deciding how to allow traffic into their offices and provide taxpayer services while protecting their employees.
It an issue that brought Gov. Pete Ricketts a lot of national attention last week, from Fox News to the Los Angeles Times.
While the governor regularly recommends wearing a face covering when visiting a local store, Ricketts told Nebraska’s counties that if they wanted to force visitors to wear masks in their courthouses, they could forget about getting any of the $100 million in federal CARES Act assistance he’s doling out.
On Friday, he stood firm in that directive, despite criticism on social media and recommendations from public health experts that masks are essential for keeping the virus at bay.
The Republican governor, who has said he doesn’t want to bring down the “heavy hand of government” in these safeguards, referenced the recent Black Lives Matter rallies, in which it was determined that the free speech rights of protesters outweighed his directives against large public gatherings.
“While I certainly would recommend that someone who goes to a county courthouse wears a mask, the fact that they’re taxpayers ... outweighs the fact that we recommend that they wear a mask,” Ricketts said Friday.
Last week, a trio of public health physicians from Nebraska Medicine, in a commentary in The World-Herald, emphasized that wearing a mask in public places is essential if the state is to avoid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
Support for mask-wearing also came from a leading authority on addressing pandemics, Dr. Ali Khan, the dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
He compared it to wearing a seat belt while driving a car in terms of personal safety and saving lives and said universal use of masks is the reason places like Taiwan, Vietnam and New Zealand have had so few coronavirus cases.
“The data is unequivocal,” Khan told The World-Herald. “It is the fiscally conservative solution for America. It is cheap, and it works. And it can drive transmission down in our community.”
Interviews with government officials across the state found that policies on masks vary widely, and have changed as the number of coronavirus cases appears to have passed its peak.
Officials added that the public’s acceptance of wearing masks also varies widely.
Ricketts’ directive also required county offices to fully reopen to the public by June 15.
Yet right down the hall from the governor’s office in the State Capitol are two state constitutional offices that are open to visitors by appointment only. Constitutional officers are elected and therefore independent of the governor.
In light of Ricketts’ ultimatum, some Nebraska counties dropped plans to require masks so that they could qualify for the CARES Act funds and avoid an unpopular alternative to pay their virus-fighting bills — an increase in property taxes.
Here’s how some public offices are dealing with COVID-19 and handling the mask issue:
Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office
The secretary oversees businesses and elections, and offices devoted to those tasks are open by appointment only.
Plastic barriers have been put up, and employees are encouraged to wear masks when dealing with the public. Employees are working in shifts, with some working from home and others working at the office, then switching. Sanitizer and gloves are being provided.
Last week, a back office employee was confirmed to have COVID-19, which Secretary of State Bob Evnen said prompted that worker — who was asymptomatic — to quarantine at home, along with a couple of colleagues who worked close by.
The office was disinfected, and all employees were tested, Evnen said. None tested positive.
“The idea is to try to manage it in such a way that you’re observing the proper protocols to protect your people while at the same time providing services to the public,” Evnen said. “We were able to get all of that done.”
Nebraska State Treasurer’s Office
The Unclaimed Property Office is open by appointment only.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Hall County
In one of the state’s hot spots for COVID-19, visitors to county offices are not required to wear masks, but a court order requires it in courtrooms and public areas nearby.
For a time, the number of people allowed in the courthouse was limited, too.
The mask rule was relaxed a bit last week during jury selection.
The process was moved out of the courthouse to Central Community College because its facilities offered more room to seat 71 prospective jurors, according to Clerk of the District Court Valorie Bendixen.
Masks were encouraged at the out-of-courthouse location but not required, though most people wore them, she said.
“We knew there would be people out here who would not be inclined to wear masks,” Bendixen said. “Our goal was to get 71 people here for jury trials so we can do our job.”
Jurors at trials this week will be seated in the courtroom’s gallery, rather than the jury box, to allow a 6-foot distance between them.
“It’s been a real trying time for everyone,” Bendixen said.
Sarpy County
Masks are strongly suggested but not required in the courthouse, except inside some courtrooms per the discretion of the judge in that courtroom.
For a few days last month, all visitors to the courthouse were required to wear masks and make appointments before entering.
But the mask requirement was dropped after Chief Deputy County Attorney Bonnie Moore said it was her opinion that a mask mandate by the county in a public building was not enforceable.
County officials will limit how many people enter the courthouse — asking people to wait outside — if it appears that it’s getting too crowded.
Douglas County
Offices remain closed to walk-in traffic, except those that deliver state services, such as the licensing services of the State Department of Motor Vehicles.
Douglas County received its CARES Act money directly from the federal government, so it can keep offices closed or require masks without risking its funding.
But Patrick Bloomingdale, the county administrator, said that absent a court order, state law or local ordinance, he doesn’t think that the county has the authority to require masks.
Bloomingdale added that blocking CARES Act funds for the communities and nonprofits that require masks “hasn’t been an issue that’s come up.”
Most judges in Douglas County are requiring masks in their courtrooms, said Court Administrator Doug Johnson, and judges are limiting how many people can come into a courtroom.
But Johnson said most court hearings have been held via video conferencing, and the courthouse has taken other precautions, like limiting jail inmates’ visits to the courthouse.
Both Johnson and Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds Diane Battiato said their employees must wear masks when leaving their desks or in public areas of the courthouse.
Battiato said she’s allowed employees who have children at home to work from there, and has implemented temperature checks to make sure that no one working in the office is infected. And, she said, she’s installed drop boxes so patrons can drop off documents if they are unable to file them via the Internet.
Battiato said she’s in no hurry to reopen to walk-in traffic if deaths and new COVID-19 cases continue.
“There’s a lot of different interpretations about wearing masks,” she said. “Everyone has a right to their own comfort zone and their own beliefs.”
U.S. District Court and federal buildings
Several offices, like the Internal Revenue Service, remain closed to walk-in traffic.
Visitors to federal courthouses in Omaha and Lincoln must wear face coverings to enter.
Lancaster County
The county had planned to mandate masks in its offices until it heard from Ricketts. Now that county offices are open, masks are encouraged but not required.
The exception in on the floors of the County-City Building that house county, juvenile and district courtrooms.
Ricketts gave the judicial branch discretion about whether to require masks, and in Lancaster County, the presiding judges of the Juvenile, County and District Courts signed an order mandating masks.
The court order cites federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and says no one will ride an elevator in the Hall of Justice building unless everyone is wearing a mask.
Masks are provided to those who don’t have one.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
UNL announced guidelines last week that will require students, instructors and staff to wear facial coverings when indoors — including in classrooms — this fall, with a few exceptions.
The exceptions include while alone in a room or when eating, as long as proper social distancing is practiced.
Nebraska Supreme Court
- The court is on summer recess, so it’s not an issue now. In April, oral arguments were held via online video.
World-Herald staff writer Julie Anderson contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.