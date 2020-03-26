LINCOLN — Nebraska “blew through all of the records” for first-time unemployment claims last week, as businesses struggled to cope with the novel coronavirus, state officials said Thursday.

The number of people filing initial unemployment claims hit 15,668 for the week that ended Saturday, according to State Labor Commissioner John Albin.

That was nearly 19 times the number who filed the prior week and exceeded any other week in state history. Almost 40% of the claims were made by people who had been laid off from the hard-hit accommodations and food service sector.

“We’ve had a tidal wave of claims filed,” Albin said, speaking at Gov. Pete Ricketts’ daily coronavirus briefing on a day when the number of people who tested positive for coronavirus hit 74 in Nebraska.

Also at the briefing, Ricketts and Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced that the state will proceed with the May 12 primary election. Both officials encouraged Nebraskans to vote by mail, but emphasized that polls will be open for those who want to vote in person.

“It’s important for our republic, it’s important for us as Americans to reestablish and reaffirm our institutions like elections,” Ricketts said.

Evnen said all Nebraska voters will receive applications to vote by mail, either from their county election offices or from his office. About 42 counties have made plans to send out applications. Another 11 counties with fewer than 10,000 residents do all of their voting by mail.

Despite the spread of the potentially deadly virus, Evnen predicted strong voter turnout. To date, he said, 50,000 people have requested mail-in ballots. That compares to the 59,000 people who voted by mail in each of the last two elections.

“I don’t think Nebraskans are going to stay away and not vote because of a microbe,” he said.

Extra precautions, including sanitizing wipes, gloves and face masks, will be used at the polls to keep workers and voters safe, he said. In addition, the stimulus bill making its way through Congress has funding available for the state to provide each voter with a black ink pen to mark the ballot.

Evnen encouraged younger people to step up to be poll workers, since many regulars are in high-risk groups because of age or health conditions. He also suggested that charitable or service organizations work at the polls as a fundraising activity. Under state law, election officials can contract with such groups to provide volunteer poll workers in return for getting the money normally paid to poll workers.

At least 10 states have postponed their primary elections because of the ongoing pandemic. The Nebraska Democratic Party had called for the state to move completely to voting by mail.

About the unemployment numbers, Ricketts said he was “not terribly surprised because we know businesses have been dramatically impacted” by restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the virus.

Directed health measures imposed in Douglas, Sarpy, Washington and Cass Counties last week and voluntary restrictions in the rest of the state led to thousands of businesses closing or laying off workers. Lancaster, Saunders and Dodge Counties were put under similar restrictions on Wednesday.

Albin said he expects to see first-time claims running high again this week because of the expanded restrictions. But he said he hoped the numbers would be more stable in the following weeks.

Although claims can take up to 21 days to process, he said he was cautiously optimistic that those related to coronavirus could be handled more quickly. Most are coming in as “clean” claims that are clearly eligible for benefits. In addition, the department has doubled the number of people processing applications and is getting a new call center system installed.

Ricketts last week waived some of the usual requirements for unemployment benefits. Workers do not have to take an unpaid week before benefits can begin and they are not required to search for work. Employers are not being charged for benefits paid to their former employees if the layoff was because of coronavirus.

But Albin noted that workers still have to file weekly certifications to continue their benefits.

Nebraska was not alone in seeing unemployment skyrocket. Nationally, nearly 3.3 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982.

The newly announced numbers do not include people who are self-employed, contract or “gig” workers, such as Uber drivers. They are not eligible for traditional unemployment but would be able to get help under the federal stimulus bill. The benefits would be handled by the Labor Department, Albin said.

Among other topics at the briefing:

>> Elective surgery and abortion. The state is prohibiting elective surgeries and procedures in the seven counties subject to a directed health measure. The order allows surgeries or procedures that “must be done to preserve the patient’s life or physical health” on a case-by-case basis.

Ricketts, who has fought against abortion rights, said Thursday that the ban does apply to elective abortions. The directed health measure covers Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster Counties, which are home to the state’s largest abortion providers.

“We’re asking people to put off those surgeries and that’s a determination that will be made between the health care provider and the patient,” he said. “We’re asking people to use common sense and good judgment.”

>> Temporary day cares. Ricketts said he had signed an executive order making it easier for nonprofits, churches, hospitals and other organizations to set up temporary day care centers. The order could help expand capacity at a time when existing child care providers are required to limit the numbers of children they care for.

World-Herald staff writer Paul Hammel contributed to this report.