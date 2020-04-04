We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Three more Iowans have died from COVID-19, and the state has 87 additional cases, the Iowa Governor’s Office announced Saturday morning.

The people who died are from Henry, Linn and Polk Counties. Two of those were between 61 and 80 years old, the Governor’s Office said, and one was between 41 and 60 years old.

Fourteen people in Iowa have died from the virus since the outbreak began.

The new cases include two adults from Pottawattamie County and one from Mills County. All three are 60 years old or younger.

Statewide, none of the new cases are youths.

That brings Iowa’s total count of COVID-19 cases to 786, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s count.

The new numbers were announced as the Federal Emergency Management Agency reported Saturday that it had allocated more than $44 million to Iowa for medical and protective equipment — such as masks, face shields, sanitizers and ventilators. The money was approved as part of a major disaster declaration approved March 23.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.