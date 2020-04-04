The new cases include two adults from Pottawattamie County and one from Mills County. All three are 60 years old or younger.
Statewide, none of the new cases are youths.
That brings Iowa’s total count of COVID-19 cases to 786, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s count.
The new numbers were announced as the Federal Emergency Management Agency reported Saturday that it had allocated more than $44 million to Iowa for medical and protective equipment — such as masks, face shields, sanitizers and ventilators. The money was approved as part of a major disaster declaration approved March 23.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
1 of 11
A single traveler walks through Eppley Airfield on Tuesday.
Mikaela Ekdahl, a University of Nebraska at Omaha basketball player, checks in for her flight back to her home country of Sweden, with the help of United Airlines clerk Donnie Parker at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday. UNO has moved to online learning for the rest of the term.
Photos: Omaha's Eppley Airfield sees reduced travel amid coronavirus pandemic
1 of 11
A single traveler walks through Eppley Airfield on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A message about the coronavirus from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is displayed at a baggage claim area at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mikaela Ekdahl, a University of Nebraska at Omaha basketball player, checks in for her flight back to her home country of Sweden, with the help of United Airlines clerk Donnie Parker at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday. UNO has moved to online learning for the rest of the term.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Two planes sit outside the terminal at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man sits alone in a cafeteria area at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday. Air travel is down as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads around the globe.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Several flights were canceled at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday morning.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic was sparse at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic was sparse at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Hudson News location is temporarily closed at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A parking garage at Eppley Airfield was nearly empty on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.