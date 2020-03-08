Three cases of the coronavirus disease have been found in Iowa based on preliminary test results.

The three people had been on a cruise in Egypt, said Dr. Caitlin Pedati, medical director at the Iowa Department of Public Health. The department is working with local public health agencies to assess exposure to others.

"These cases are an important reminder that all Iowans need to help prevent the spread of illness by washing hands frequently, staying home when ill, and covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue,” she said.

Test results from Iowa’s State Hygienic Laboratory indicated three "presumptive positive cases." Test results are being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

None of the people have been sick enough to require hospitalization, so all are recovering at home in isolation.

All three people are from Johnson County (the Iowa City area), according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. One person is in the 41 to 60 age range, and the other two are in the 61 to 80 range.

Two have underlying health problems; the other does not.

Iowa has partially activated its State Emergency Operations Center.

"While these are the first cases, it may not be the last and it’s why Iowans must continue to practice safe habits,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a press release late Sunday afternoon.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.

