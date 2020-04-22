St. Cecilia

The St. Cecilia staff want their kids to know that they can do anything, so they plan to run a marathon relay around the campus.

 JULIA PICK

Ready, set, go!

Thursday, the St. Cecilia Grade School staff will participate in a “Radiance Relay” around the Cathedral campus.

A “radiance” is another name for a group of cardinals, which is the school’s mascot.

The first runners will start at 9 a.m. and the last group will go out at 1 p.m.

“We are hoping to run a marathon relay tomorrow as a staff, and we don’t care how we get there — running, jogging, walking, or crawling,” principal Julia Pick said.

Pick is asking people to write inspirational messages on the sidewalk around the campus at 38th and Webster Streets that the staff will see. Or to stop by Thursday and cheer on the teachers from the safety of a car.

“We are hoping to spread the message to our kids that no matter your goal — if you have the support of your family or community, you can do it,” Pick said.

