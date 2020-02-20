With their final health checks for the novel coronavirus behind them, the 57 Americans who have spent the past 14 days under quarantine hugged and took selfies with health care workers at Camp Ashland Thursday morning.
The travelers, all of whom came to Omaha on Feb. 7 from the Wuhan, China, area, were catching commercial flights for home. They are headed to spots across the country — from Seattle to New York, said Joe Smith, a spokesman for the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
About a quarter of the 57 had headed out of Omaha's Eppley Airfield by late Thursday morning. Almost all will be gone by Thursday night; the rest will trickle out Friday.
The travelers' temporary home has been at Camp Ashland, a Nebraska National Guard camp about 30 miles southwest of Omaha. There, they were screened twice daily and have had no symptoms of the coronavirus.
"We started out with 57 healthy people," Smith said, "and that's what we ended up with."
One woman in her 40s was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for evaluation late last week after developing a cough. She twice tested negative for the coronavirus and was taken back to Camp Ashland on Saturday.
The departure of the 57 will close out a portion of the first federal quarantine in roughly 50 years.
The 57 are separate from the 13 people who flew into Eppley on Monday. Those people were part of a separate evacuation of 328 Americans from a cruise ship docked off the coast of Japan.
Two infected elderly passengers taken off the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess have died, Japan's Health Ministry said Thursday. They became the first fatalities from the virus-stricken vessel.
The 13 quarantined in Omaha, who tested positive for or were exposed to the virus, are on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. They’re being housed either in the National Quarantine Unit in the Davis Global Center at 42nd and Emile Streets or in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit on the seventh floor of the Nebraska Medical Center’s University Tower at 44th and Emile.
Two of the people are in the biocontainment unit. All 13 will remain on the UNMC campus until they complete their 14-day quarantine — possibly longer if they’re ill.
For the 57, the process has been difficult and frustrating, Smith said, but they have proven to be resilient.
On Thursday, everyone was up early. After their final health check Thursday, the masks came off and the cameras came out for photos with the federal workers who have overseen their stay.
"It was selfies and high fives," Smith said.
A little girl presented a thank-you card to one of the federal workers who has led yoga sessions at the camp. In the card, the girl's mother had drawn a picture of the worker doing yoga in a mask. Smith said the worker teared up when she saw it.
Because some people among the 57 had expressed concerns about negative attention that might come with their time in quarantine, there was no fanfare associated with their departure.
Most people at the airport appeared unconcerned. But at least one traveler was taking precautions. P.J. Caplan, a frequent traveler who was returning home to Augusta, Georgia, donned a mask. He also carried Clorox wipes and vitamin C tablets.
Caplan said doesn't usually take such steps, but he will occasionally when influenza season is at its peak so he doesn't bring germs home to his family. "I just did this because I heard about the quarantine they're doing in Omaha," he said.
Smith, the CDC official, stressed that the 57 pose no threat to their fellow passengers or to the communities to which they're returning.
"They're ready to be normal people again," he said. "They're ready to be back to their lives."
