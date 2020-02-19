Their 14 days of quarantine nearly behind them, the 57 Americans who came to Omaha on Feb. 7 from the Wuhan, China, area are preparing to say goodbye to their temporary home at Camp Ashland. 

The 57 will get one last screening for the novel coronavirus Thursday before their 30-mile ride to Omaha's Eppley Airfield. There, they will catch commercial flights for home.

Nearly all of the 57 will be gone by late Thursday. The rest will trickle out Friday. 

Joe Smith, a spokesman for the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stressed that the travelers have been screened twice daily since their arrival and have had no symptoms of the coronavirus. 

One woman in her 40s was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for evaluation late last week after developing a cough. She twice tested negative for the coronavirus and was taken back to Camp Ashland, a Nebraska National Guard camp, on Saturday.

Smith said the 57, including the 14 children among them, pose no risk to the public — not at Eppley Airfield, not aboard their planes, not when they reach their destinations.

"These are healthy people, and they've been healthy people," he said. 

The 57 are separate from the 13 people who flew into Eppley on Monday. Those people were part of a separate evacuation of 328 Americans from a cruise ship docked off the coast of Japan. 

More than 620 people on the ship have tested positive for coronavirus, ABC News reported Wednesday. That makes the ship the largest center of coronavirus infection outside China.

As of Wednesday, more than 75,000 cases of the disease, called COVID-19, have been reported, with more than 2,000 deaths. Most of the cases and deaths have occurred in China.

The departure of the 57 will close out at least a portion of the first federal quarantine in roughly 50 years.

The 13, who tested positive for or were exposed to the virus, were taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. They're now being housed either in the National Quarantine Unit in the Davis Global Center at 42nd and Emile Streets or in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit on the seventh floor of the Nebraska Medical Center's University Tower at 44th and Emile.

Two of the people were in the biocontainment unit Wednesday afternoon. All 13 will remain on the UNMC campus until they complete their 14-day quarantine —possibly longer if they're ill. 

All 13 were tested for coronavirus after they arrived at the medical center. Test results were sent to the CDC in Atlanta for confirmation and were not available Wednesday.

Some among the 57 healthy Americans who were at Camp Ashland have told federal officials that they are concerned about negative attention that might come with their return from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent time in quarantine — particularly as they return to jobs and school. Consequently, there will be no fanfare associated with their departure.

Federal officials have said they have tried to keep the 57 people occupied. They held a first birthday party for one youngster and another birthday party for a 40-something. One traveler requested a guitar and played it for the children. The 57 received valentines and held a haiku-writing contest.

20200220_new_departure_2

One of the haikus made by people quarantined at Camp Ashland.

One short poem was the kind that longtime couples could appreciate: "What makes time longer/Quarantine with your husband/Ten days are ten years."

Another offered a wistful note: "We all are healthy/We want to go home and eat/We want to be free."

20200220_new_departure_1

One of the haikus made by people quarantined at Camp Ashland.

And others expressed appreciation and hope, like this one: "Cold winter, kind people/Unforgettable experience/Everything will be okay."

20200220_new_departure_8

One of the haikus made by people being quarantined at Camp Ashland.

"I've never seen a more cheerful group of people in quarantine," Smith said. "They've been so thankful for the care that's been provided. Obviously, this is not Plan A for them, but there has been a spirit of gratitude and family every time I've been out there."

Smith praised the Nebraska National Guard and camp officials as "so cooperative and so helpful." 

Once the travelers have departed, federal crews will clean and wipe down the quarters where the travelers have been staying. Within 24 hours, Smith said, no one will be able to tell the travelers were ever there.

"We're committed to leaving it in better condition than we found it," he said.

