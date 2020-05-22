Testing for the presence of the novel coronavirus is being conducted in several Nebraska communities in the coming week through the state's TestNebraska initiative.
The testing times and locations:
Omaha: Saturday, Tuesday and May 30: 8 a.m.-6 p.m., 455 N. 10th St.
Lincoln: Saturday, Tuesday and May 30: 8 a.m.-6 p.m., 4100 N. 84th St.
Kearney: May 29-30, 8 a.m.–11 a.m. and 3 p.m.-6 p.m., 3807 N Ave.
York: Tuesday, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. and 3 p.m.-6 p.m., 3130 Holen Ave.
Seward: Wednesday, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. and 3 p.m.-6 p.m., 900 W. Scott St.
Beatrice: May 29-30, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. and 3 p.m.-6 p.m., 400 N. 14th St.
Hastings: Tuesday, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. and 3 p.m.-6 p.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m.-11 a.m., 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
Clay Center: Wednesday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m., 701 N. Martin St.
Nebraskans who wish to be tested must complete an online assessment at
TestNebraska.com.
Once the assessment is completed, applicants will receive an email from TestNebraska informing them of eligibility.
For those who are eligible, the email will direct them to select the location, date and time that works best for them. A confirmation email will include a bar code, which residents should print off and bring with them to the testing site.
A man receives a nasal swab in his vehicle while receiving RPP testing at a drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A health care worker hands out a sheet of paper with instructions on how to self isolate during a drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A health care worker transports a nasal swab at drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
Biological material is taken to the RPP testing tent at a drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A nurse dressed in protective gear waits for her next patient at the drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
Health care staff make their way to the drive-thru clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A walker makes their way past the outdoor testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A health care professional swabs a patient at a drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A drive-thru testing clinic is set up outside of Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
Nurses look out from the windows as testing continues at the drive-thru testing clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A healthcare worker administers an RPP test at a drive-thru clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A healthcare worker conducts a nasal swab at the drive-thru clinic at Bryan Health's LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
A security worker directs vehicles to parking spots at a drive-thru clinic that opened Tuesday at Bryan Health’s LifePointe Campus in Lincoln.
