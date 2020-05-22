Testing for the presence of the novel coronavirus is being conducted in several Nebraska communities in the coming week through the state's TestNebraska initiative. 

The testing times and locations: 

Omaha: Saturday, Tuesday and May 30: 8 a.m.-6 p.m., 455 N. 10th St.

Lincoln: Saturday, Tuesday and May 30: 8 a.m.-6 p.m., 4100 N. 84th St.

Kearney: May 29-30, 8 a.m.–11 a.m. and 3 p.m.-6 p.m., 3807 N Ave.

York: Tuesday, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. and 3 p.m.-6 p.m., 3130 Holen Ave.

Seward: Wednesday, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. and 3 p.m.-6 p.m., 900 W. Scott St.

Beatrice: May 29-30, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. and 3 p.m.-6 p.m., 400 N. 14th St.

Hastings: Tuesday, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. and 3 p.m.-6 p.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m.-11 a.m., 947 S. Baltimore Ave.

Clay Center: Wednesday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m., 701 N. Martin St.

Nebraskans who wish to be tested must complete an online assessment at TestNebraska.com.

Once the assessment is completed, applicants will receive an email from TestNebraska informing them of eligibility.

For those who are eligible, the email will direct them to select the location, date and time that works best for them. A confirmation email will include a bar code, which residents should print off and bring with them to the testing site.

