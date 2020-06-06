LINCOLN — Nebraska is starting to offer coronavirus tests to people outside of priority groups through its $27 million testing initiative.
The expansion of TestNebraska means that anyone ages 15 to 35 can get tested in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy Counties, as well as anyone of any age group in the other 90 Nebraska counties.
Recent protests, which brought together large groups of people, were a factor in deciding to extend testing to those age 15 to 35, said a spokeswoman with the State Department of Health and Human Services.
Those tests will be in addition to those offered for priority groups, which include first responders, health care providers, meatpacking workers, those ages 65 and older, military employees, people working in long-term care facilities and anyone exposed to a person with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The spokeswoman, Leah Bucco-White, said TestNebraska is working on an alternative to the online assessments. For now, she suggested that people without Internet access ask for help from family and friends.
Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer, said widespread testing, coupled with tracing of people exposed to those who test positive, offers the best way to stop the spread of the virus.
“We want to ensure every Nebraskan knows that if they are concerned they may have been exposed, they can have the opportunity to schedule a test,” he said.
To get one of the tests, people must complete an assessment at TestNebraska.com. Applicants will then be contacted by email about their eligibility and about scheduling a test at one of the mobile testing sites across the state.
People whose situation has changed, such as those who tested negative in the past but have developed new symptoms of the coronavirus, are encouraged to update their assessment to determine whether they should be retested.TestNebraska sites are planned in a number of cities and towns in the upcoming week. State officials have said their goal is to have six sites operating and conducting a combined total of 3,000 tests per day. The state has yet to reach that goal. Five sites will be offering tests on a couple of days next week, although most have only a four-hour window for appointments.
Nebraska signed a no-bid contract with four high-tech Utah companies to set up the TestNebraska program, which launched in early May.
The initiative has come under fire for not offering access to people with disabilities or people who lack Internet access or an email address. Testing is offered only for those who can get to the sites in vehicles. Questions have also been raised about whether the initiative targets the right groups for testing.
