Testing sites for the novel coronavirus are set to open Monday outside the CHI Health Center in Omaha and the Nebraska State Fairgrounds in Grand Island.
The drive-thru sites are the first to open under the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Ricketts said he signed contracts, dated April 19, with four Utah firms to do the testing as a way for Nebraska to rapidly expand its coronavirus testing.
The four companies, led by Nomi Health of Orem, Utah, are expected to eventually provide 3,000 tests a day, which is about three times the number of tests now provided in Nebraska. Based on health assessments filled out by Nebraskans on the testnebraska.com website, testing sites are scheduled to be set up across the state.
Residents who are to be tested Monday were notified Friday to come to the testing sites. The first round of testing will involve health care workers and first responders who signed up for TestNebraska online, according to CHI Health, which is partnering in the project at Ricketts' request.
CHI Health medical professionals are conducting the nasal swabs and other testing steps inside the tent at the Omaha site, said Cole Mazurek with CHI Health. Nebraska National Guard personnel are assisting outside the tent. The Guard is conducting the operations at the Grand Island site.
The Omaha site will operate from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Mazurek said. After the first week, testing may move to different areas of Omaha and Nebraska.
About 150 people were scheduled for testing Monday at the Omaha site. In subsequent days, between 300 and 400 people will be scheduled each day at both the Omaha and Grand Island sites.
After the samples are collected, they will be sent to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, which is part of CHI Health. That lab, which has been outfitted with extra equipment to process the tests, will serve as the primary lab for TestNebraska.
Hospital staff will staff the laboratory 24 hours a day, according to CHI Health. Mazurek said those being tested will be advised to expect results via text or email within 72 hours. But plans call for turning them around in 48 hours.
Mazurek said state officials planned to make sure the lab setup was properly validated to produce accurate results.
As far as Mazurek knows, "the state is comfortable with the efficacy of the tests and there's no concerns."
Those approved for testing will drive in to the site, separate into two lanes and pull under the tent four cars at a time with their windows up. To enter the site, they will have to present a QR code from TestNebraska and a driver's license or other ID. They will present them again inside the tent. After they do, medical professionals will collect their swabs.
"We're here for them, the state's here for them, and we're trying to get those who need testing tested," Mazurek said.
To be tested, people must first fill out the testnebraska.com assessment. Those with active symptoms will be called in for testing first, the governor has said.
