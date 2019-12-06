Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has spent nearly a decade steering the city's 2,700 full-time employees toward a single health insurance plan, one with higher deductibles for workers and lower costs for taxpayers.
Stothert, first as a City Council member and then as mayor, said she wanted to slow the growth of the city's health insurance costs. She aimed to do so by paring down from 30 to one the number of plans the city manages for current and retired employees.
"It was a nightmare to administer all of those," she said. "We felt like if we got them onto one health plan that offered good coverage and saved money, it was a win-win for all of us."
On Tuesday, the city will take another step toward Stothert's goal of "one city, one health plan." That's when the City Council will vote on a contract with Omaha fire managers that moves them onto the city's high-deductible health insurance plan, joining most other city employees.
High-deductible health plans help employers save money by shifting more of the up-front costs of health care onto employees. The thinking is that people spending their own money use health care more judiciously.
Across city departments, Omaha expects to save $1.8 million in 2020 as a result of the health insurance changes, the mayor said Friday.
The last holdout is the union representing rank-and-file firefighters. That union asked the city in 2015 for permission to run its own health insurance trust separate from the city's other health plans. The trust offers firefighters a traditional Preferred Provider Organization health plan, or PPO.
Now, as part of a tentative deal with the city that both sides still need to approve, firefighters have negotiated to continue managing their own health insurance through 2023. The deal retains language that says firefighters will enroll in the same high-deductible plan used by police if the fire union's health care trust fails.
Firefighters negotiated no raise for 2019. Then they would get nearly 3% annual raises in the years to follow, among other changes.
Most other city unions negotiated 3% annual raises beginning this year. Once the firefighters' deal is approved by the City Council, all of Omaha's unions will have reached contracts with the city through at least 2020.
Fire union president Steve LeClair said firefighters thought it was important to preserve their independent health insurance trust, so members keep more autonomy over their health care decisions than the city's high-deductible plans provide.
The firefighters' approach costs more per person, at about $20,283 per year, than the high-deductible plan, at $15,982. Neither the city nor the fire union had an immediate breakdown of people's out-of-pocket costs.
LeClair said firefighters face greater exposure to cancer-causing chemicals, and medics face higher health risks than people in many other professions. The public can’t afford for them to worry about health care, he said.
"We don't want to subject (firefighters) to making decisions about health care ... over whether or not they can afford the out-of-pocket expenses," he said.
The city's push for high-deductible plans mirrors what has happened over the past decade in the private sector. Many companies have chosen to offer high-deductible health plans in lieu of traditional health insurance to address rising health care costs.
The goal of such a change, advocates of the high-deductible approach say, is to encourage smarter choices by health care consumers.
In practice, critics say, high-deductible health plans have caused some people to delay or avoid maintenance health care, swapping smaller short-term medical bills for costlier bills later, including for serious health problems that might have been caught sooner.
The city's move is lowering its costs, based on early returns. Omaha police officers moved to the high-deductible plan in 2018. The city saved $150,000 from 2017 to 2018 on police health care, city finance director Steve Curtiss says. The city had expected police health care costs to rise 5% to 7%.
The police change saved more than $1 million in 2019, union officials say, and the city says it expects health savings to add up over time.
After some pushback during an initial adjustment period, most officers have been happy, or at least all right, with the change, police union leaders say.
Many officers are paying the same or less for health care, said Sgt. Anthony Conner, who heads the police union. They also make more informed decisions about health care because they're spending their own money, he said, which is helping some skip the emergency room for medical needs that are better suited for their regular doctor.
"What the high-deductible health plan does is make you be a better steward of your own money," Conner said.
A key reason city employees have accepted the health care change is that the city agreed to contribute at least $1,300 a year to the health savings account of an individual and at least $2,600 a year for families. Some unions negotiated slightly more in city contributions.
The city's high-deductible plan pays for all in-network health care costs after individuals pay $2,800 out of pocket in a year and families pay $5,600.
That means an individual would have to come up with about $1,000 a year and a family, $2,000, before the health plan covered the costs.
The city's largest set of civilian employees, represented by Local 251, start their first month on the new plan in January. These include employees in Public Works, Parks and other areas.
Some say they are concerned about earning enough to cover the increased up-front costs. It's hard for a clerk making $14.25 an hour to pull together $2,000 for a family plan, said Tony Burkhalter, president of Local 251.
Even union leaders who agreed to move to high-deductible plans say they worry city leaders might one day try to reduce or eliminate the city's annual contribution and make the plan cost more.
That's why some are taking a wait-and-see approach about the switch and might push later for other options, Burkhalter said.
"Do you want your employees to have good health care, or do you want to burden them to save a couple bucks?" Burkhalter asked.
