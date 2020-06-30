Ilan Perez, 11, swims with friends in Elkhorn on June 24. The Perez family has an above-ground pool, skate ramp and trampoline in their yard. With coronavirus and social distancing measures in place, families are trying to find new ways to have summer fun at home.
Isaiah Perez, 13, takes a turn on his family’s homemade skateboard ramp as he and his brother Ilan, 11, and friends J.J., 14, and Alex Greve, 12, take a break from the above-ground swimming pool.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
J.J. Greve does a flip as Ilan Perez takes a breather.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
With her husband working from home during the coronavirus pandemic and three kids roaming from room to room, Kayla Perez had an idea.
An above-ground swimming pool would give their children, ages 11 to 18, another diversion this summer and create a place where other kids and neighbors could enjoy themselves.
There was one problem. Outdoor play and recreation equipment like pools, trampolines, hot tubs, in-ground basketball setups and bicycles are hard to come by. Not only is demand high, but some manufacturers also either shut down or worked with smaller-than-normal staffs as the pandemic rolled through the nation in the spring.
Above-ground pool suppliers and manufacturers haven’t been able to keep up with orders.
“We actually did end up getting one,” Perez, of the Elkhorn area, said last week. “Before that (it) was very, very, very frustrating.”
Joni Butler, owner of Olympic Pool & Spa in Omaha, said the spa, or hot tub business, has boiled over this year. “Most spa stores here in town have sold everything they can sell,” Butler said.
Her business also builds more expensive in-ground pools. She estimates that the number of requests for those pools has increased five times over a typical season. “There’s no way we’re going to meet the demand this year,” she said.
The NPD Group, a New York-based market trends organization, said sales of playground equipment rose 81% and pools 161% when comparing numbers through April to the same period last year.
Michelle Pruitt, owner of Above & Beyond in North Kansas City, Missouri, said she had the same dozen blow-up wading pools for a couple years, but this spring they sold out within 48 hours. “If it’s water, people want it.”
And it’s not just water. Having the family cooped up in the spring compelled parents to seek various outlets for backyard fun and exercise. Children couldn’t go to school in the spring because of the contagious virus. Some of Omaha’s public outdoor swimming pools aren’t expected to open this summer.
Many summer camps won’t be held. Softball and baseball have cranked up in the Omaha area, but only to an extent.
Families have discovered that they must hustle for trampoline sets, too.
“Trampolines hit a hot spot,” said Jon Simons, owner of Backyard Playworld in Gretna, because they appeal to teens as well as small children. Supplies of in-ground basketball setups also have been stretched, he said.
The desire for trampolines “went from zero to 60 overnight,” he said. And if he had realized what the demand for trampolines would be this year and commanded a trampoline factory, he would be able to retire to a beach next year, he said.
“Y’know, it’s been unprecedented times,” he said. “It’s a situation that nobody’s ever been through.”
Pruitt said her waiting list for above-ground pools would carry her into next summer. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” she said.
Everybody seems to have the same idea, she said. “A swimming pool is a wonderful diversion from COVID.”
Butler said turnaround time in ordering and acquiring hot tubs normally is three weeks. Now it’s two months. “Well, 2½, actually,” she said.
Machele Dunning of Bennington ordered an above-ground pool from an Omaha store a few weeks ago. Dunning said it was her understanding that it would take three weeks to come in.
She and her husband looked forward to providing a cool spot for their two kids at home as well as their adult children’s kids.
But then the shop estimated that it would be 10 to 12 weeks, she said. They canceled that order and placed themselves on the list of a store in Kansas City.
Arkansas above-ground pool manufacturer Doughboy Recreational suggests online that everyone should allow 12 weeks or more for shipping. “Experts are predicting a two- or three-year extraordinary demand for all outdoor recreational products,” Doughboy says.
Large stores haven’t been able to keep a variety of bicycles in stock. The same has been true of smaller, locally owned bicycle shops. “It’s way beyond what I’ve ever experienced,” said Jim Carveth, owner of the Bike Rack in Omaha and Lincoln.
Kayla Perez already had an array of diversions in the backyard for her children, including a skateboard ramp and a trampoline. The arrival of the above-ground pool has been a plus. She said everyone on her block is happy.
World-Herald staff writer Kelsey Stewart contributed to this report.
Visitors to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on the first Sunday since the zoo closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adhering to the state’s directed health measure, the zoo allows no more than 3,000 people in at one time. This week, Pate said, the zoo has seen anywhere from 1,500 people per day earlier in the week to just more than 3,000 people on Saturday.
People watch the elephants at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. All indoor exhibits are closed, but more exhibits could open in the next two or three weeks, depending on what visitor feedback is received and further evaluations of how the zoo can keep visitors safe.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Joe Richmond, Louis Richmond, 3, and Tanner Zimmerman, 3, all of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, watch the elephants at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sea lions at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday, June 07, 2020. This was the first weekend the zoo reopened to guests after closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People watch the sea lions at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Giraffes at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Monkeys at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Visitors at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on June 7, the first weekend that the zoo was open since closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Paw prints painted on the sidewalk help visualize social-distancing recommendations at animal viewing areas at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People watch the elephants at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. All indoor exhibits are closed, but more exhibits could open in the next two or three weeks, depending on what visitor feedback is received and further evaluations of how the zoo can keep visitors safe.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Misters spray at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. It was the first weekend that the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Barricades keep people walking on one-way paths at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. It was the first weekend the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
An elephant at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday. It was the first weekend the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Visitors check out the outdoor exhibits at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. It was the first weekend the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rhinos at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ostriches at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
