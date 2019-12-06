Supermodel and body positivity activist Ashley Graham grew up in Lincoln. Although the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model said on an episode of her podcast that she isn't the biggest football fan out there, she has made an appearance at Memorial Stadium before.
Hers is one of four covers of Vogue's January issue. The issue also features other famous moms Stella McCartney and Greta Gerwig.
Graham shared the cover on her Instagram, captioning it, "A VOGUE COVER!!! — celebrating inclusivity, mothers, pregnancy and love — is so surreal. I have dreamed of this moment my entire career since I was a catalogue model living in Nebraska two decades ago."
In the article, Graham talks about modeling while pregnant, pregnancy hormones and advice she has received from other celeb parents, including Kim Kardashian West and Amy Schumer.
The pregnancy was the first surprise for the Omaha couple with no plans to expand their family. The second was hearing three heartbeats. Amber Morgan gave birth to rare identical triplets on Aug. 26, 2015.
The Teten triplets, held by parents Derek and Lindsey on July 22, 2017. The trio was the second set of spontaneous identical triplets — they were conceived naturally — born at Methodist Women's Hospital. The first set was born in 2015.
"It's like winning the lottery twice," said Dr. Brendan Connealy, a maternal-fetal specialist at the Omaha hospital.
Arleth Garcia was born on July 25, 2013, weighing 2 pounds, 6 ounces. She was part of Nebraska's third-ever set of quintuplets. The set of five were born at Methodist Women's Hospital in Omaha to Bianca and Jose Garcia of Sioux City, Iowa.
One birth, multiple babies: 8 stories of rare cases and surprised parents
