Ashley Graham

Supermodel and body positivity activist Ashley Graham grew up in Lincoln. Although the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model said on an episode of her podcast that she isn't the biggest football fan out there, she has made an appearance at Memorial Stadium before.

 MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska native Ashley Graham is gracing the cover of yet another magazine.

The supermodel and body positivity activist appears on the January 2020 cover of Vogue. And this time, she's opening up about pregnancy and motherhood.

Graham is expecting her first child — a son — with husband Justin Ervin next month. 

A VOGUE COVER!!! — celebrating inclusivity, mothers, pregnancy and love — is so surreal. I have dreamed of this moment my entire career since I was a catalogue model living in Nebraska two decades ago. Thank you @voguemagazine and #AnnaWintour for embracing a conversation around pregnancy and motherhood, which can be both incredibly exciting and also isolating. The community and support I have discovered along the way has been incredible, and to share this monumental moment with my son and husband in the pages of Vogue could not feel more special. @annieleibovitz, you made me feel like a true pregnant goddess 🤗 Photographer: @annieleibovitz Fashion Editor: @tonnegood Makeup: @hannah_murray1 Hair: @sallyhershberger Bookings Director: @felicitybwebb Writer: @jonathanvanmeter

Hers is one of four covers of Vogue's January issue. The issue also features other famous moms Stella McCartney and Greta Gerwig. 

Graham shared the cover on her Instagram, captioning it, "A VOGUE  COVER!!! — celebrating inclusivity, mothers, pregnancy and love — is so surreal. I have dreamed of this moment my entire career since I was a catalogue model living in Nebraska two decades ago."

In the article, Graham talks about modeling while pregnant, pregnancy hormones and advice she has received from other celeb parents, including Kim Kardashian West and Amy Schumer. 

Graham gained national attention in 2016 as the first plus-sized model to be featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. She has since appeared on Time magazine’s list of 100 Most Influential People, on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list and on the cover of several other magazines.

In 2017, she released a book, “A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, & Power Really Look Like.” In the book, Graham wrote about her successes and setbacks and encouraged women to find self-confidence.

