Nine people in Douglas County are currently hospitalized after falling ill from the novel coronavirus.

But city and county officials at a press conference Thursday sought to assure the public that hospital beds and ventilators are still available.

Douglas County Health Department Director Adi Pour announced that four more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county total to 44.

Of those, nine are hospitalized, while the rest are recovering at home, in isolation. Pour has said that many of the people have experienced only mild symptoms.

The latest cases involve a woman in her 30s, a man in his 40s and two men in their 50s.

Two of those cases are considered to have been acquired through community spread, not contact with another sick person or by travel. There are nine total cases of community spread in Douglas County, Pour said.

The other two cases are still under investigation.

Pour said she does not know the total number of people who have been tested in the county because people are being tested through different health systems and providers. As of Thursday, 1,657 people had been tested in Nebraska, with The World-Herald counting 74 positive cases statewide.

In Iowa, there were 179 cases as of Thursday evening, with Pottawattamie County reporting its third case of COVID-19 in a Council Bluffs woman between the ages of 41 and 60 who recently traveled on a cruise ship. She began quarantining at home after returning March 16.

Pour said she knows that the availability and scarcity of testing remains a sore point for many.

The Douglas County coronavirus hotline (402-444-3400) gets anywhere from 250 to 350 calls per day. Many callers ask why they can’t get be tested, or where they can go for a test.

“Some people are frustrated,” Pour said.

The County Health Department is currently tracking 267 people who have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. They are monitored daily for possible symptoms and must check their temperature.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said Omaha hospitals still have capacity.

Using numbers provided by the Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition, a collection of local hospital systems, Stothert said there are:

• 191 total intensive care unit beds across Omaha. As of Thursday, 98 were available.

• 846 total adult and pediatric medical/surgical beds, with 472 available.

• 231 ventilators, with 175 available.

“So you can see although some are occupied ... we still have a good supply if more patients need to be hospitalized,” she said.

Others have expressed concern about hospital capacity statewide, with projections from the Legislative Research Office and a Lincoln doctor calling into question the ability to respond to a surge of patients requiring more serious care.

While the number of coronavirus cases is rising rapidly in parts of the East and West Coasts, particularly New York City, Stothert said Omaha enacted restrictions on crowds, bars and restaurants early, before the state had many cases. People are largely staying home, and that seems to be stopping Omaha’s cases from exploding, at least so far.

Because community spread cases of coronavirus have now been identified in several Nebraska counties, including Douglas and Sarpy, state-imposed directed health measures are in place.

Those measures include a mandatory 10-person limit on crowd sizes, as well as the closing of bars, in-house dining at restaurants and elective surgeries. Churches have also suspended services. The purpose, Gov. Pete Ricketts said, is to slow the spread of the virus and make more hospital rooms available.

“In Nebraska, we are really still ahead of the curve,” Stothert said. “I think you can see, even though the testing is limited right now, you can see the spread here is nothing like we see in the major cities and also that the restrictions we currently have in place ... seem to be working.”

World-Herald staff writer Julie Anderson contributed to this report.