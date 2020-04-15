Gary Green

Omaha Storm Chasers owner Gary Green is donating 45,000 disposable masks to Omaha hospitals. “I’m sitting here in New York, feeling powerless,” Green said by phone Tuesday. “But maybe this is something that I can say, ‘Hey, I’ll do something to make a difference (in Omaha) without being there.’ ”

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Storm Chasers owner Gary Green was ruminating on various ways to give back to the Omaha community as it adjusts to the coronavirus pandemic. Then his New York-based company secured an order for protective masks.

That’s it, he thought.

Green announced Tuesday that he’s donating 45,000 disposable masks to local hospitals. The masks, expected to be used by the hospitals’ general staff, are set to be delivered Wednesday to facilities associated with Nebraska Medicine, CHI Health, Methodist Health System and OrthoNebraska.

Green, a New York native, bought the Triple-A Storm Chasers in 2012. He and Alliance Omaha Soccer Holdings were awarded a USL League One franchise last year. Union Omaha was scheduled to make its pro soccer debut last month.

The start of both teams’ seasons has been delayed by restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

So instead of enjoying action at Werner Park with Omahans, Green is self-isolating at home on the East Coast. The Omaha community has been on his mind, though.

“I’m sitting here in New York, feeling powerless,” Green said by phone Tuesday. “But maybe this is something that I can say, ‘Hey, I’ll do something to make a difference there without being there.’ ”

Green said he’s been trying to secure mask orders from China for his company, Alliance Building Services, which has a wide range of about 4,000 employees — from maintenance workers, to security personnel, to cleaning staff.

His shipment finally arrived in the United States this week. He’ll reserve a “couple hundred thousand” for his New York employees.

But he wanted to help out the Omaha community, too.

“Being able to buy them for Omaha, that’s my pleasure,” Green said.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

According to Kayla Thomas, spokeswoman for Nebraska Medicine, the masks will be put to good use.

Thomas said Green’s donation will most likely be used by hospital staffers who aren’t in close proximity to COVID-19 patients but who are still at risk of asymptomatic or presymptomatic transmission. She mentioned receptionists, food service workers and administrative personnel.

“They’re definitely masks we’re in need of right now because every single person who walks into the entrance now is walking in with a mask,” Thomas said. “An over-supply or a surplus is not an issue at this point.”

April photos: Nebraska faces coronavirus

1 of 29

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email