Storm Chasers owner Gary Green was ruminating on various ways to give back to the Omaha community as it adjusts to the coronavirus pandemic. Then his New York-based company secured an order for protective masks.

That’s it, he thought.

Green announced Tuesday that he’s donating 45,000 disposable masks to local hospitals. The masks, expected to be used by the hospitals’ general staff, are set to be delivered Wednesday to facilities associated with Nebraska Medicine, CHI Health, Methodist Health System and OrthoNebraska.

Green, a New York native, bought the Triple-A Storm Chasers in 2012. He and Alliance Omaha Soccer Holdings were awarded a USL League One franchise last year. Union Omaha was scheduled to make its pro soccer debut last month.

The start of both teams’ seasons has been delayed by restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

So instead of enjoying action at Werner Park with Omahans, Green is self-isolating at home on the East Coast. The Omaha community has been on his mind, though.

“I’m sitting here in New York, feeling powerless,” Green said by phone Tuesday. “But maybe this is something that I can say, ‘Hey, I’ll do something to make a difference there without being there.’ ”

Green said he’s been trying to secure mask orders from China for his company, Alliance Building Services, which has a wide range of about 4,000 employees — from maintenance workers, to security personnel, to cleaning staff.

His shipment finally arrived in the United States this week. He’ll reserve a “couple hundred thousand” for his New York employees.

But he wanted to help out the Omaha community, too.

“Being able to buy them for Omaha, that’s my pleasure,” Green said.

According to Kayla Thomas, spokeswoman for Nebraska Medicine, the masks will be put to good use.

Thomas said Green’s donation will most likely be used by hospital staffers who aren’t in close proximity to COVID-19 patients but who are still at risk of asymptomatic or presymptomatic transmission. She mentioned receptionists, food service workers and administrative personnel.

“They’re definitely masks we’re in need of right now because every single person who walks into the entrance now is walking in with a mask,” Thomas said. “An over-supply or a surplus is not an issue at this point.”