James Lawler (copy)

Dr. James Lawler, co-director of UNMC’s Global Center for Health Security, said he doesn't think Nebraska needs a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order right now.

said Friday that "I think the reality is we don’t hit complete normal until we get a vaccine."

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Better compliance with hand-washing and distancing recommendations, not stay-at-home orders, is what's needed in Nebraska, according to one of the health experts advising Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Dr. James Lawler, co-director of UNMC’s Global Center for Health Security, said he doesn't think Nebraska needs a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order right now.

“What I think we should really focus on is improving compliance and adherence,” he said. “This depends on people taking this seriously and doing the right thing.”

The right thing, he said, includes staying home if you’re sick, quarantining yourself if you have someone at home who is sick, maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others when you have to leave your home and working from home if you can.

Ricketts repeated Thursday that despite urging from some fellow governors, he won't be issuing a stay-at-home order in the state.

Lawler said that if people do "what we’ve already implemented and we do it well, I think we’ll get much more bang for our buck than we would from going to a much more draconian posture.”

“It’s a community effort, everybody pitching in makes everybody safer and protects the elders and vulnerable people in our community," he said. "If we all make the effort and work together, then we’ll be successful.”

An infectious diseases physician, Lawler came to UNMC in 2018 after a military career in which he served as a Navy commander and was chief of clinical biodefense research at the Naval Medical Research Center, Fort Detrick, Maryland. He was an attending physician at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and served White House assignments as Homeland Security Council and National Security Council staff, where he worked on biodefense, pandemic response and health preparedness.

Lawler acknowledged that it would be “dishonest” to pretend that anyone has answers that are 100% certain at this point.

His analysis is based on previous work done looking at pandemic responses, mostly focused on pandemic influenza scenarios and analysis of past flu pandemics.

While the coronavirus is not flu, he said, it shares a number of epidemiological properties in terms of its transmission within the community.

Obviously, he said, decisions would be easier if health officials had more testing-based information about spread within the community.

The good news is that testing is increasing weekly. “That’s the data we’ll need to make good decisions,” Lawler said.

But his advice, he said, is based on balancing the information that health officials have now with the social and economic consequences.

Those consequences can have just as much impact on public health over the long term as the disease, he said. Increased poverty that results from economic slowdown, for instance, can have significant impacts on public health.

“The whole scenario is about maintaining health system function and keeping disease transmission down to where we are not testing the capacity of our health system,” he said.

Cities that have gone into lockdown earlier, Lawler said, were at a point where they had no choice. And that was the right move for them.

But epidemics are local, and solutions aren’t one-size-fits-all. “We’re not New York, we’re not San Francisco,” he said. “We’re smaller and more nimble and acted much earlier in our epidemic curve.”

Different locations in Asia, for instance, took different steps. Some parts of China did not lock down completely, as did Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong were able to mitigate the epidemic effectively without complete lockdowns.

Lawler said that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t recommend a lockdown. “If we had been New York, Detroit or New Orleans, that’s the right call,” he said.

But the numbers Nebraska is seeing, he said, are relatively close to what he would expect. The state will continue to see relatively significant growth in cases in the next week or two as testing becomes more available, health officials pick up on existing chains of transmission and the aggressive actions aimed at stemming the spread continue to kick in.

“I think we’ll see the epidemic curve will not mirror what we saw in New York or other cities where they’ve had a more difficult time,” he said. “I think we’ll see our rate of growth is much lower, and that will become clear as we have access to more community testing.”

Decisions, he said, should continue to be driven by data. Health officials are watching that every day, as is the governor, who is looking at other modeling as well.

While no model is absolutely accurate, he said, putting models together, as weather forecasters do when trying to determine a hurricane's path, will give the state an idea of where it’s going.

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

1 of 87