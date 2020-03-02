They are goals we can all rally around: improved health, lower health care costs and greater patient satisfaction.
In the health care industry, it’s known as the “triple aim,” and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska (BCBSNE) and its partners are hitting the target with an innovative, value-based Total Care program.
At the center of the Total Care paradigm is the patient’s primary care physician – a provider who knows your entire medical history, understands your preferences and effectively coordinates care in collaboration with specialized practitioners.
“The interaction between physicians and patients in the Total Care program is the key to mitigating escalating health care costs,” says Dr. Debra Esser, BCBSNE’s chief medical officer.
Doctors aligned with BCBSNE’s Total Care program have a demonstrated commitment to the optimal overall health of their patients, providing preventive services and wellness coaching, as well as working with patients with chronic conditions to better meet their care needs.
Currently eight Nebraska Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) partner with BCBSNE in the company’s Total Care program:
• Bryan Health Connect ACO
• CHI Health Partners
• Great Plains Health Innovation Network
• Midwest Independent Physician’s Practice Association (MIPPA)
• Nebraska Health Network
• OneHealth Nebraska
• South East Rural Physicians (SERPA)
• Think Whole Person Healthcare
Combined, BCBSNE’s partner ACOs represent 1,569 primary care providers in 220 clinics, serving 241,000 BCBSNE members across the state. The data shows that BCBSNE members connected to a Total Care physician are more likely to be engaged with their providers, avoid inpatient hospital stays or emergency care, get preventive care and effectively manage chronic conditions.
Here’s an impact snapshot by the numbers:
• BCBSNE members connected to ACO providers spent an average of $588 ($49 per month) less on health care than members who were not in a Total Care arrangement last year.
• From July 2018 through June 2019, for every 1,000 BCBSNE members connected to a Total Care provider, there were 4.3 fewer inpatient hospital admissions compared with other members.
• Emergency room visits were 26.1 fewer for every 1,000 BCBSNE members in a Total Care arrangement.
“Our ACO partners want to provide this kind of team-based care for their patients because it is improving health outcomes,” Dr. Esser says. “For example, when you focus on prevention, there are more opportunities to find cancer in its early stages when its less expensive to treat; when a diabetic patient is controlling his or her blood sugars, there are fewer complications.”
Diabetic members in the Total Care program were 32% more likely to have their blood glucose under control than those not attributed. Screenings for cervical, breast and colorectal cancers were 12%, 17% and 23% better, respectively, for Total Care members connected to an ACO partner.
“We’ve seen fewer emergency room visits and reductions in unnecessary testing, procedures and medication for patients in [the Total Care] program. The patients end up leading much healthier lives,” says Andrea Eaton, interim executive director of the Great Plains Health Innovation Network.
Whether or not you are a Total Care member, it’s important to note that routine preventive care, including annual wellness visits, screenings, immunizations and counseling, are generally covered at 100% by most BCBSNE health plans.
To learn more about Total Care and BCBSNE’s other value-based care programs, click here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.