LINCOLN — The leader of the Nebraska Legislature raised the possibility of recessing the 2020 session "for a significant period of time" on Thursday as more coronavirus precautions were ordered at the Nebraska State Capitol.

The Speaker of the Legislature, State Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk, said that for now, he expects to reconvene lawmakers on Tuesday after an already scheduled four-day weekend.

Jim Scheer mug (copy)

Jim Scheer

But, he said, the confirmation of "community spread" of coronavirus in Lincoln would trigger a decision to suspend the legislative sessions, which is currently on the 40th day of a 60-day session.

"This is a fluid situation with decisions being made on a day-by-day basis," Scheer told fellow senators Thursday. "Updates will be communicated to you via email."   

While public tours and visits to the State Capitol are continuing, Scheer said that letters will be sent to schools urging them to postpone trips until next year. Beginning Tuesday, school groups and other visitors will be banned from sitting in the balconies that ring the legislative chambers, which is a regular stop on school trips to watch floor debate.

Meanwhile, custodial staff at the Capitol are sanitizing public surfaces twice a day as an added precaution. Visitors had already been barred from the floor of the Legislature. 

Also Thursday, Chief Justice Mike Heavican of the Nebraska Supreme Court issued an order saying that people who are exhibiting symptoms, have been diagnosed with coronavirus disease or have been self-quarantined — or who have traveled outside the U.S. in the last 14 days or been in close contact with someone who has — should not attend court sessions without prior approval of a judge.

Heavican said it's not necessary, at this point, to limit court or probation operations, but that might change. 

One more change announced Thursday concerned the long-running practice of lobbyists sending notes to legislators, asking them to come out to the Rotunda and discuss legislation.

Scheer said that the presumption going forward is that the notes are only intended to elicit a written response from senators that will be passed back to the lobbyist. The senator added, however, that individual lawmakers can still decide to step out into the lobby if they wish.  

A few school groups have canceled guided tours of the building, and a couple of group events have been canceled later in the month, but otherwise the tours continue.

"It's a very dynamic situation," said Roxanne Smith, supervisor of Capitol tourism. "We're here until they tell us not to be."

Photos: Nebraska serves as quarantine site for coronavirus

1 of 30

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584, 

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Tags

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started