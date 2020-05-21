We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

New guidelines are out for the novel coronavirus, and while there's some good news, it's not time to ditch social distancing or stop washing your hands.

The Centers For Disease Control issued an update, and the main takeaway is this: "The virus does not spread easily... from touching surfaces or objects."

So I've been maniacally dousing myself in hand sanitizer for no reason? My chapped fingers can finally see some relief? My stockpile of hand soap is all for naught?

Well, no. You still should be careful.

I'm not about to go to the grocery store and start touching everything. I won't be hugging strangers or high-fiving my neighbors. (Not that I was before, but I'm a social person, and I'm craving contact with people outside of my immediate family.) And when I go out, I'll still be wearing a mask.

And here's why: The virus could still spread from touching things. It's just, y'know, not the main way it spreads, according to the CDC.

Say you're at the grocery store. Say you're going to pick up a box of cereal. There's no way to know if someone sick touched their nose, coughed on their hand or rubbed their eyes before touching that very box of cereal. If you pick it up and then pick your nose, you could get sick.

So don't do that. First of all, picking your nose is a private activity. Second, keeping a bottle of hand sanitizer in your pocket is still a fine idea.

And as the guidelines say, we're still learning about the virus. As more studies are performed and research is released, we could get new rules.

So you still ought to be careful.

The virus mainly spreads from person-to-person, the CDC says. People in the same room. People standing close to one another. Generally speaking, people in close contact, which the rules define as within 6 feet. Standing on your front porch to greet your neighbor walking his dog is OK. Welcoming her onto the porch is probably not a good idea.

(But in some good news, the CDC said people usually don't pass the virus onto animals. And animals usually pass it on to people. So petting your neighbor's dog, if he's on a 6-foot leash, is probably fine.)

Having people over and gathering in groups is still not a good idea. When an infected person coughs, sneezes or even talks, droplets full of virus shoot into the air. If you breathe them in, you can get sick.

And it's not hard to catch COVID-19. The CDC says it spreads easily, and it's more contagious than the flu.

The CDC still says to maintain social distancing. Their main points:

Stay 6 feet from others.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. or hand sanitizer.

Clean and disinfect surfaces you touch frequently.

So stay home as much as you can. Wear a mask when you go out. Don't have large gatherings. Protect vulnerable people.

That's what I'll be doing. And when I go to the grocery store this weekend, you'll still see me drop a little hand sanitizer in my palms after I throw a couple boxes of cereal in the cart.

