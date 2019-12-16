The fact that nearly 500 competitors showed up for the Candy Cane Run at Seymour Smith Park amid snow flurries and bone-chilling cold Sunday morning did not surprise race organizer Brad McCleary.

“We put on races all over the area, and Omahans always show up,” said McCleary of Bodies Race Company in Greenwood, Missouri. “Usually, if there’s any adverse weather, attendance drops 30 to 40 percent, but if Omahans sign up, they show up.”

The temperature at 8 a.m. was 16 degrees, according to meteorologist Katie Gross of the National Weather Service in Valley. The wind made it feel more like 7 degrees, she said.

The 5K and 10K runs started at 8 a.m. just north of the park entrance at 68th and Harrison Streets. Participants included whole families dressed in Christmas-themed outfits, including at least one Grinch, scads of snowmen and an army of elves.

Santa Claus

Justin Block of Omaha dressed as Santa Claus. He didn’t run the race but posed for pictures with kids at the Candy Cane Run.

Justin Block, 36, of Omaha dressed as Santa Claus for the first time in his life, but he didn’t run a race. Instead, he kept on the move taking pictures with kids of all ages, including his 7-year-old daughter, Emersyn Patire-Block, who didn’t recognize her dad.

“She walked by me twice and she didn’t even notice that it was me,” Block said. “We even took a picture together, and she didn’t know it was me. Since my kids are getting older, this was kind of fun to do for the first time.”

The next fun run scheduled for Omaha by Bodies Race Company will be Jan. 4. The Resolution Run features 5K and 10K courses around Carter Lake.

For information go to runsignup.com/Race/NE/Omaha/ResolutionRun5k10kOmaha or call 816-524-7733.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

