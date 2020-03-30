The time Kris Howery spent plunking more than two dozen signs into the ground was worth it Monday. 

Howery, who owns Sign Gypsies in Omaha, set up letters that spelled out "Heroes Work Here" as part of a display thanking health care workers at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. 

The display was surrounded by signs featuring superheroes, balloons and a stethoscope. 

"They're on the front lines," Howery said. "They're putting their lives on the line for us." 

The display will be up at CUMC-Bergan for two days before she moves it to a different CHI Health hospital in the metro area. It was situated on green space across from an employee parking lot and crosswalk outside the hospital at 7500 Mercy Road. 

Other hospital systems have added inspirational messages around their campuses. Signs in the windows of the Lauritzen Outpatient Center on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus say "NE Med Strong." Sidewalks and entryways at the Bellevue Medical Center are covered in chalk art.

Medical staff are prepping to treat patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, said Dr. John Aucar, the vice president of medical operations at CUMC-Bergan. This feels like the calm before the storm, he said.

"It's very heartwarming to know people are thinking about us," Aucar said. "We really appreciate people having us on their minds and in their hearts." 

Howery said she wants those in the medical community to know they're appreciated. Donating the signs was special, especially since Howery's nephew is a nurse at the hospital. Her ultimate goal is to brighten people's days. 

"If I can do that with my letters, bring it on," Howery said.

