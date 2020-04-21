Seven new deaths from COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Nebraska, bringing the statewide total to 40.

Douglas County reported four deaths, and Hall County reported three. 

The four Douglas County deaths were all men in their 60s and 70s with underlying health problems. Douglas County now has seen 14 deaths from the outbreak.

In Hall County, where Grand Island is located, a man and woman in their 70s and a man in his 90s have died. The three deaths bring the total in the Grand Island area — Hall, Merrick and Hamilton Counties — to 14, according to the Central District Health Department. 

Monday similarly saw a high count for deaths across Nebraska — five. 

Also, Douglas County reported six new coronavirus cases, including two people who were hospitalized. The county has recorded a total of 305 confirmed infections. The cases involve three men and three women who range in age from 38 to 83. Three had contact with a known infected person, two were community-acquired, and one case remains under investigation. 

Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health District, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Tuesday. Lancaster County now has 92 lab-confirmed cases. Tuesday's cases involve two women and five men ranging in age from their 20s to 70s.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.

