A second worker at the Fremont meatpacking plant that supplies chicken to Costco stores has died after contracting the coronavirus. 

Lincoln Premium Poultry, the company that runs the facility, announced the death Tuesday.

The worker was a Dodge County man in his late 30s who had been battling COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, for several weeks, according to Lincoln Premium Poultry spokeswoman Jessica Kolterman. 

“We are incredibly saddened to learn that we have lost a valued team member to this virus," she said in a statement. "We are in communication with the family and will work to support them as they grieve the loss of their loved one."

The plant, which employs roughly 1,100 people and processes more than 1 million chickens per week, announced its first worker death in the beginning of May. Since mid-April, 110 workers there have tested positive for the coronavirus. Most have since returned to work, Kolterman said. 

Coronavirus cases related to food or meatpacking plants make up about one-quarter of Nebraska’s total confirmed cases. Last week, a Nebraska official said more than 3,900 meatpacking workers have tested positive for the virus since March, with 170 hospitalizations and 14 deaths. 

A Tyson Foods spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday that the company has been conducting widespread coronavirus testing at its Omaha bacon plant since June 11. She did not answer questions about how many workers there have tested positive so far. 

Photos: Our best staff images from June 2020

eduffy@owh.com, 402-444-1210,

twitter.com/eduff88

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Erin covered education. Follow her on Twitter @eduff88. Phone: 402-444-1210.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email