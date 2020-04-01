Schools in the Nebraska Panhandle will remain closed for the rest of the school year, officials announced on Wednesday.

Alliance Public Schools, Chadron City Schools, Gering Public Schools and Scottsbluff Public Schools are just some of the districts in the Pandhandle that will do distance learning for the rest of the school year.

Traditional graduation ceremonies in the area also won’t be possible in May. In a press release, officials said schools will work on alternative ways to celebrate the Class of 2020.

Options could include a ceremony at a later date or an alternative graduation that complies with the guidance of health officials.

School districts and private and parochial schools are closed all across the state.

Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt has recommended that the state’s schools not return to normal operations this school year.

Omaha metro area schools are still subject to an order from Gov. Pete Ricketts to remain closed to students through April 30. Another order is in effect in the Lincoln metro area through May 6.

