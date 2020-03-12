Nebraska parents who wonder if coronavirus will close their kid’s school may want to look at what just happened in Washington state.
Health officials in Nebraska have been reluctant to say what specific conditions might prompt recommending a major school shutdown across the Omaha metro area or the region.
But in Washington, community spread of the disease was the decisive factor in announcements Wednesday that the Seattle, Lake Washington, Bellevue and other districts would close.
The closings came after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended extensive disease- mitigation activities in Washington’s King and Pierce Counties.
The CDC said their recommendations would be a model for other Washington counties.
Presumably, those recommendations eventually could apply here in Nebraska if the disease were to spread into the general community.
As of Wednesday, Nebraska health officials had identified 10 COVID-19 cases in the state, which so far are considered to be travel-related or from close contact with someone who had the virus. Community spread of the virus, in which officials aren't aware of the source of the infection, has not yet been reported here.
CDC recommendations for the Washington counties included:
* Short-term dismissals for school and extracurricular activities as needed for cleaning and tracing disease contacts.
* Extending spring break by an additional two weeks, to be made up at the end of the term.
* Implementing social-distancing measures, such as canceling large gatherings, postponing athletic contests, limiting inter-school interactions, and considering distance and e-learning in case schools must close.
* Regular health checks of students, staff and visitors.
The CDC said the recommendations were based on the “widespread community transmission” in Seattle and designed to mitigate the impacts of the disease.
As of Thursday morning, most Nebraska school districts, including the biggest ones in Omaha and Lincoln, still were open.
School officials in several metro Omaha districts said they are scrubbing buildings and planning for possible shutdowns, including laying the groundwork to continue school during a shutdown via distance and e-learning.
Nebraska health officials say there's no specific rule of thumb for when schools should close.
Too many factors are in play to pin a decision on any specific set of circumstances, they say.
In private briefings, Nebraska schools have been given some specific information, but that information couldn’t be verified with health officials.
Matt Blomstedt, Nebraska's education commissioner, and several metro Omaha school officials said health officials have advised them of two specific scenarios that could prompt school closings.
Both scenarios, they say, involve community spread of the novel coronavirus.
In one scenario, they said, officials would consider closing schools when the disease infected 1% of the population in a region.
If the region were Douglas County, with an estimated population of 570,000, 1% would be 5,700 people.
In the second scenario, they said, closings would be considered upon confirmation of two cases in the community that could not be linked back to a specific known contact, such as an overseas traveler or cruise passenger.
The World-Herald sought clarification from the Douglas County Health Department and Nebraska Medicine on these two potential scenarios and whether those reflect current guidance.
Neither organization could provide any further information regarding the thresholds for closings.
"All we can say is there are ongoing conversations and we will work together to make a decision," health department spokesman Phil Rooney said. "There is no single trigger."
"We just can’t comment on when things would close, and population percentages and such," said Taylor Wilson, a Nebraska Medicine spokesman.
Blomstedt said he had heard both scenarios discussed.
His understanding, he said, was that the two scenarios would come into play if the disease no longer could be isolated and got into the community. At that point, he said, the purpose of school closings would be to limit contagion.
If the disease were spreading through the community, he said, the schools likely would not be the only entities closing.
In the meantime, what Nebraska has seen are what Blomstedt called "situational" closings.
For instance, schools in Fremont closed temporarily from an "abundance of caution," he said. In that case, the schools did not have a confirmed case of a teacher or enrolled student contracting the disease. He called that a situational closure based on exposure to someone who had the disease and advice from health officials.
Medical personnel in protective gear help passengers off one of the two planes at Eppley Airfield that carried Americans who had been aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. They were taken in the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
Vehicles carry American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast — and are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus — west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center on Monday.
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser sits outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles to the center. The vehicles carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
A Nebraska State Patrol vehicle sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after troopers helped escort several vehicles to the building. The vehicles were carrying American citizens who had been on a cruise ship off Japan's coast. The Americans are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Some of the 13 Americans with a “high index of suspicion” for the new coronavirus travel by bus from Eppley to the med center campus. They were brought here because UNMC has an “ideal venue” for them: the newly opened National Quarantine Unit.
A Nebraska Medicine SUV sits at the garage door at the Davis Global Center on Monday. The vehicle carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Vehicles head west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center carrying American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles that contained American citizens to the Nebraska Medical Center campus. The Americans were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus Monday. They helped escort several vehicles that carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus. The troopers had just directed the FedEx van away from the building.
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
Vehicles pull up to a Kalitta Air flight on Monday at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Officials on Monday help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield onto waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Police escort a van with passengers from a Kalitta Air flight at Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Law enforcement escorts Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Passengers who were helped off a plane Monday at Eppley Airfield got into waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Law enforcement escorts Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Vehicles pull up to a Kalitta Air flight on Monday at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Medical personnel in protective gear help passengers off one of the two planes at Eppley Airfield that carried Americans who had been aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. They were taken in the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
Two Kalitta Air specialized cargo planes are shown at Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Vehicles carry American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast — and are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus — west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center on Monday.
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser sits outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles to the center. The vehicles carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol vehicles sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Omaha's Eppley Airfield.
A Nebraska State Patrol vehicle sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after troopers helped escort several vehicles to the building. The vehicles were carrying American citizens who had been on a cruise ship off Japan's coast. The Americans are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Some of the 13 Americans with a “high index of suspicion” for the new coronavirus travel by bus from Eppley to the med center campus. They were brought here because UNMC has an “ideal venue” for them: the newly opened National Quarantine Unit.
A Nebraska Medicine SUV sits at the garage door at the Davis Global Center on Monday. The vehicle carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Vehicles head west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center carrying American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Law enforcement vehicles escort Nebraska Medicine vehicles off Interstate 480 at the 30th and Dodge Streets exit, headed for the Davis Global Center on Monday.
Vehicles headed west on the Storz Expressway on Monday to the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles that contained American citizens to the Nebraska Medical Center campus. The Americans were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus Monday. They helped escort several vehicles that carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus. The troopers had just directed the FedEx van away from the building.
Crews in protective gear help passengers off a plane Monday at Omaha's Eppley Airfield. The passengers got onto the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
