LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts will provide coronavirus updates this afternoon at a time when the number of confirmed cases in Nebraska topped 200. 

He will be joined by State Banking Director Mark Quandahl and Kathy Siefken, a representative of the grocery industry, at his daily briefing. The governor has been providing updates at 2 p.m. every weekday about the pandemic. 

As of Wednesday morning, Nebraska has had four deaths and 177 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. But a new study predicts that 442 Nebraskans could die from the virus before the first wave ends in late June.

That would make COVID-19 one of the top 10 causes of death in the state. For 2017, the latest year available, 393 people died of pneumonia or influenza in the state.

To briefing will be played live on NET

