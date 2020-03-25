LINCOLN — As the number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska increases, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced plans Wednesday to tighten restrictions on three more counties and to lift the threat of evictions for renters affected by the novel coronavirus.

Lancaster, Dodge and Saunders Counties will join counties in the Omaha metro area operating under state-imposed directed health measures. The measures impose mandatory 10-person limits on crowd sizes to slow the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

The measures also require restaurants and bars to close their dining areas immediately and move to takeout, delivery or curbside-only service until further notice. They restrict alcohol sales to carryout and delivery only.

Ricketts said he expects the measures will be in place past April 12, despite President Trump's expressed desire to have the country open up again by by Easter.

"Don't expect to be in church for Easter," he said.

Also on Wednesday, Ricketts announced two steps aimed at stopping evictions of renters being hit financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the Apartment Association of Nebraska has agreed to recommend that its members suspend evictions for 90 days.

In addition, the governor signed an executive order Wednesday waiving the state law requiring courts to hear eviction cases within 10 to 14 days after a tenant is served with eviction papers. The order is back-dated to take effect March 13 and it lasts through May 31. Ricketts said it could be extended if need be.

He said it’s specifically intended for people affected by the pandemic, not for people involved in a criminal matter or vandalizing property.

Ricketts joined Weysan Dun of Nebraska Red Cross in calling for Nebraskans to donate blood as the flow of donations drops from the pandemic. They said the Red Cross is critically short of its blood supplies.

So far, 150 blood drives have been canceled in the state, which led to 4,000 fewer donations than would be expected.

The state's directed health measures set a strict 10-person limit on patrons, customers and other members of the public in places such as theaters, houses of worship, gyms, social clubs, salons and at social gatherings, including weddings, funerals, concerts and athletic events. The limit applies whether the gathering is indoors or in a confined outdoor area.

The measures do not apply to places such as office buildings, grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals, nursing homes, correctional facilities, courthouses, courtrooms, banks, car dealerships, auto repair shops, nursing homes, long-term care facilities, shops, golf courses, large retailers, gas stations, convenience stores, shopping malls, manufacturing facilities, packing facilities, construction jobs or other traditional office settings.

Ricketts has repeatedly said that he wants businesses to remain open amid the coronavirus outbreak by using common-sense methods to protect workers.

World-Herald staff writers Jeffrey Robb and Paul Hammel contributed to this report.