LINCOLN — Nursing homes and assisted living facilities will be a key focus of Gov. Pete Ricketts' daily briefing about the coronavirus epidemic Tuesday.

The governor will be joined by Heath Boddy, president and CEO of the Nebraska Health Care Association, and a representative from AARP Nebraska. 

The briefing comes after 19 residents and employees at Carter Place, an assisted living facility in Blair, have come down the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Residents of at least two other long-term care facilities have confirmed cases of the disease — one at Papillion Manor and two at the Douglas County Health Center. 

Older people and people with other medical conditions, the chief population of long-term care facilities, are at greatest risk from the coronavirus, although younger people can get seriously ill as well. 

State health officials reported that three Nebraskans so far have died from COVID-19 and the number of confirmed cases had reached 172 as of mid-day Tuesday. 

To watch the briefing, go to: http://netnebraska.org/interactive-multimedia/government/executive-governors-news-conference-189

