LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts acknowledged Wednesday that Nebraska does not have the testing availability that it needs in the face of the coronavirus epidemic.

No governor is happy with the amount of testing available, he said, speaking on a day when the number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 200 in Nebraska. The limiting factor is a shortage of reagents, the chemicals needed to process the tests.

Ricketts also said Nebraskans need to do better at following social distancing guidelines, including limiting the size of groups, maintaining a 6-foot distance between people and staying home if sick.

But he said signs indicate that the efforts made to date are slowing the spread of the virus. He said case numbers are not multiplying as fast as they might be.

Ricketts said he is working on a new directed health measure that would cover nine counties in north-central Nebraska, including Cherry County and a number of others in the Sand Hills. That would bring to 50 the number of counties subject to enforceable limits on public gatherings and on restaurants and bars. More than 80% of the state's population are under such limits.

As of Wednesday noon, Nebraska has had four deaths and 210 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. But a new study predicts that 442 Nebraskans could die from the virus before the first wave ends in late June.

That would make COVID-19 one of the top 10 causes of death in the state. For 2017, the latest year available, 393 people died of pneumonia or influenza in the state.