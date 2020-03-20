LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday that his $58.6 million request for emergency funds from a state rainy day fund will help fight the spread of the coronavirus in Nebraska.

“We know it’s going to be a tough time for Nebraska. We’re going to be working to soften that blow,” Ricketts said.

At a press conference, officials said that the number of people testing positive for the virus in Nebraska has risen to 33; including new cases announced Friday, the total is actually 41.

Officials also announced that the state's second-largest city, Lincoln, now has a positive test. That case is a 48-year-old male who traveled to Colorado on March 8 and 9. He developed symptoms on Sunday and visited his health care provider on Monday.

Ricketts also advised those in the Omaha area — which has the most cases in the state — that if someone in your household is sick, the entire household should self quarantine to help blunt the spread of the contagious virus.

Close to 800 people have been tested so far for coronavirus, but only the highest risk people are being tested, said Dr. Gary Anthone, the state medical director. That would include those who traveled from areas where the virus has spread widely, those who are in close contact with someone who has tested positive, and those who have been hospitalized with an undiagnosed flu.

Anthone said that the state's testing has been limited because of a lack of the supplies needed to perform the tests. But he said, "I don't think we're behind" in providing tests. 

Anthone said that work is underway to increase the state’s testing capabilities. When that happens, he said, tests will be prioritized for health care workers, first responders and nursing home employees to verify that they don’t have coronavirus and continue on the job.

Ricketts said his emergency fund request would be used for things like personal protective equipment for health care workers, for additional staff at state veterans homes and at local health departments, and for extra testing for the virus.

State lawmakers may be called back into session as soon as Monday to debate and act on the request. The Nebraska Legislature has been shut down all this week due to concerns about spreading the coronavirus.

Ricketts added on Friday that the federal Small Business Administration has approved Nebraska's request for an "economic emergency" declaration. That, he said, will open up low-interest SBA loans to help businesses and non-profit organizations to remain open.

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

1 of 42

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Tags

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email