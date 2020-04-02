LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts, as he’s done over the past few days, repeated Thursday that he’s not considering the kind of stay-at-home order that will be in place for nearly 90% of the nation’s population by the end of the weekend.

“Our plan is the right thing for us in Nebraska,” Ricketts said. “We need to do what’s right for Nebraska.”

That, so far, has been to order, county by county, directed health measures when the number of community spread cases of coronavirus reach a certain threshold within a given public health district.

Such measures began initially in the Omaha area on March 18, but by Thursday, had extended to 56 of the state’s 93 counties, or about 83% of the state’s population.

What about governors of other states, like California’s Gavin Newsom, who are urging governors of the 12 states like Nebraska and Iowa who have not issued shelter-in-place orders statewide to follow suit?

“What are you waiting for? ... What more evidence do you need?” Newsom asked Wednesday. “You’ll never regret overcompensating ...”

But Ricketts, at his daily briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus crisis, said that Nebraska is much different than New York, Seattle and other areas of both coasts that were hit with the virus sooner. In New York City, the virus was likely already circulating in January, unbeknownst to officials there; Nebraska was dealing with its first case about a month ago.

So the state has been able to more quickly impose recommendations of President Donald Trump, who said on March 16 that public gatherings should be limited to no more than 10 people to limit the spread of the virus.

“He also said that every state is different and every state should tailor their plans to their specific needs,” Ricketts said. “It gets back to how we manage disasters in our country — locally executed, state managed and federally supported.”

The governor’s comments come as the call for a nationwide stay-at-home order is growing, and more and more Nebraskans question why the state hasn’t followed the lead of the 39 other states that have issued such orders. At least two state senators — Megan Hunt of Omaha and Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, both Democrats — have urged the Republican governor to follow suit.

Ricketts rejected the suggestion that he’s resisted doing that because it would shutter businesses. Closing companies, he said, does nothing to adhere to the most important recommendation he’s making to all Nebraskans, whether they’re under directed health measures already or not. That recommendation, which is enforceable by law in the 56 counties under health directives, is that people avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

Businesses, he said, can comply by spreading out their employees and customers, keeping them apart by at least 6 feet.

“That’s the priority,” Ricketts said. “If you want to see football this fall, don’t gather in a group of more than 10 people.”

The governor emphasized that the state’s plan, which was devised last month in consultation with contagious disease authorities from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, does not include issuing “shelter in place” as an option.

Ricketts added that Nebraska’s directed health measures, which ban gatherings of more than 10 people, are actually tougher than some states’ stay-at-home orders. He cited Florida, where church services are still allowed.