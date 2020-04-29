LINCOLN — Residents of Lancaster County and nine other Nebraska counties will have to wait another week to get haircuts, massages or go out to eat at a restaurant.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that he will not ease social distancing restrictions in Lancaster, Dodge, Saunders, Washington, Arthur, Hooker, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson and Thomas Counties until May 11.

That's one week after some businesses can begin to reopen in 59 other Nebraska counties, including the Omaha metro area. In those counties, restaurant dining rooms can reopen with limitation on the numbers of patrons and other restrictions. Barber shops, beauty salons and other close contact businesses also can reopen, as long as customers and workers are wearing masks.

Ricketts said the same guidelines will apply in the next wave of counties to reopen. 

Left out of the announcements are the public health regions containing the state's hardest-hit counties, including Hall, Dawson and Dakota, where meatpacking plants have become the focus of major coronavirus outbreaks.

Despite the loosening of some restrictions, Ricketts said Nebraskans should stick to a 10-person limit for Cinco de Mayo and Memorial Day celebrations. He said the state Department of Veterans Affairs will be offering guidelines for alternative commemorations of Memorial Day.

The governor also said that the state's coronavirus dashboard, which displays data about the pandemic's impact on the state, experienced a glitch on Tuesday evening and was not accurate. He said the website should be fixed later on Wednesday.  

