Four more Nebraska counties will have additional restrictions in order to prevent potential spread of the novel coronavirus, after Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an order Sunday.

Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties can enforce the guidance that gatherings should have 10 or fewer people, schools must be closed to students, and bars and restaurants must close their dining areas and offer only carry-out or drive-thru services.

The restrictions are in place until at least May 6, unless that date is pushed forward.

The newest directed health measure is the fourth that Ricketts has issued. He previously mandated those restrictions in 14 other Nebraska counties, including Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster.

Restrictions are now in effect in 18 of Nebraska’s 93 counties, until April 30 for Cass, Douglas and Sarpy and May 6 for the other counties, although that could change.

Counties not under the directed health measure are advised to follow officials’ guidance to limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer, delay or cancel events and encourage people to practice social distancing — staying 6 feet away from each other. However, those are only guidelines and are not mandated.