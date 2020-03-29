Four more Nebraska counties will have additional restrictions to prevent potential spread of the novel coronavirus after Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an order Sunday.

Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties can enforce the guidance that gatherings should have 10 or fewer people, schools must be closed to students, and bars and restaurants must close their dining areas and offer only carryout or drive-thru services.

The restrictions are in place until at least May 6.

The newest directed health measure is the fourth that Ricketts has issued. He previously mandated those restrictions in 14 other Nebraska counties, including Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster.

Restrictions are now in effect in 18 of Nebraska’s 93 counties until at least April 30 for Cass, Douglas and Sarpy and until at least May 6 for the other counties.

Counties not under the directed health measure are advised to follow officials’ guidance to limit gatherings to 10 people, delay or cancel events and encourage people to practice social distancing — staying 6 feet away from one another. But those are only guidelines and are not mandated.

Also on Sunday, the Three Rivers Health Department announced a ninth confirmed case of coronavirus in Washington County that is related to the outbreak at the Carter House assisted living facility in Blair.

An investigation found that several health care workers and patients at the facility have tested positive. Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services officials and Carter House employees have decided to move residents out of the facility temporarily.

Residents who have tested positive for the virus will be in self-isolation at another health care facility. Residents who were exposed but have not shown any symptoms will self-quarantine at yet another facility. Carter Place employees who tested positive are self-isolating.

When Carter Place is empty, a cleaning company will disinfect the entire facility, officials said.