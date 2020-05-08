LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will be joined at Friday's coronavirus briefing by the state director of veterans affairs and the state's administrative services director.

Veterans Affairs Director John Hilgert has been working on safe ways to commemorate veterans on Memorial Day. His department also oversees the state's veterans homes.

Administrative Services Director Jason Jackson manages several functions necessary for state government, including budgeting, personnel and purchasing. He also serves as the state's chief human resources officer.

The briefing comes as 59 counties near the end of a week of looser restrictions get ready for the reopening of dine-in restaurants and of hair salons, tattoo parlors and other personal care businesses. The coming weekend also offers the first opportunity for in-person religious services to resume.

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Tags

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email