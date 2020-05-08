LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will be joined at Friday's coronavirus briefing by the state director of veterans affairs and the state's administrative services director.
Veterans Affairs Director John Hilgert has been working on safe ways to commemorate veterans on Memorial Day. His department also oversees the state's veterans homes.
Administrative Services Director Jason Jackson manages several functions necessary for state government, including budgeting, personnel and purchasing. He also serves as the state's chief human resources officer.
The briefing comes as 59 counties near the end of a week of looser restrictions get ready for the reopening of dine-in restaurants and of hair salons, tattoo parlors and other personal care businesses. The coming weekend also offers the first opportunity for in-person religious services to resume.
