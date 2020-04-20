Gov. Pete Ricketts continued to stay the course on his coronavirus plan Monday even as the state has become home to two of the nation’s biggest hot spots for the virulent virus.
Hall and Dawson Counties in Nebraska are among a number of major meatpacking communities across the Great Plains that have emerged as hotbeds for the spread of COVID-19.
A similar outbreak in Black Hawk County in northeast Iowa last week prompted Gov. Kim Reynolds to step in, effectively imposing a regional shelter-in-place order. The Iowa Republican’s emergency proclamation decreed that residents could gather only with people who live in their household, and it told businesses to keep all but essential workers home.
Ricketts on Monday said he had no plans to alter the state’s social distancing requirements, even on a regional basis.
“I really don’t know that you necessarily get a lot from the shelter in place,” Ricketts said.
The governor still judges the success of Nebraska’s pandemic plan on whether hospitals are being overwhelmed. As of Monday, the hospital in Hall County seat Grand Island still had two open beds in its 16-bed intensive care unit, with 12 of the beds filled by coronavirus patients.
The fast-rising figures in Hall and Dawson Counties have quickly and dramatically altered the face of the coronavirus pandemic in Nebraska. The state has seen a 155% spike in cases in the last 10 days — the third-highest growth in the U.S.
As recently as April 9, the state ranked 48th among the states in coronavirus cases per capita. But as of Monday, it had moved up to 34th. And it figures to move up even more as daily numbers in many states fall off to a point there’s talk of removing stay-at-home orders and other distancing restrictions.
The vast majority of Nebraska’s growth has been fueled by Hall and Dawson Counties, which together account for almost 60% of the state’s recent new cases.
Just since April 8, Hall has seen cases grow from 69 to 531 and Dawson from one to 172. Dakota County, another major meatpacking center, is also emerging as a troubling area, in that time going from zero cases to 69.
Hall and Dawson also are beginning to stand out nationally.
According to a World-Herald analysis of national data, among counties with at least 100 cases, Dawson as of Monday morning was No. 2 in percentage growth in the past 10 days — barely behind a rural Kansas county.
Hall was 13th, three spots ahead of a meatpacking county in South Dakota that has garnered much national attention for its huge outbreak. Three Iowa counties also cracked the top 15.
Indeed, the meatpacking industry appears to be a major driver in many of the hot spots. A number of the counties topping the list are farm-country centers of food production and food processing.
Many of those counties are also in states where governors have declined to issue statewide stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders, including Plains states Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota.
Both Ricketts and Reynolds moved early on in the pandemic to limit public gatherings to no more than 10 people, close schools and shut down bars, restaurants and some other businesses. But they declined more restrictive statewide measures, even as most other states adopted them.
Late last week, however, Reynolds did issue an order covering 14 counties in northeast Iowa after an outbreak that appeared to center on a Waterloo, Iowa meatpacking plant. The outbreak helped raise the score for the region to a level that, under Reynolds’ planning matrix, called for more restrictions.
Her proclamation amounted to a regional shelter-in-place order. It barred all social and leisure gatherings other than those involving people who live in the same household. She called on law enforcement officers to assist in enforcing the restriction.
And it required all employers to evaluate whether any more of their employees could work remotely and then take steps to get them to work from home.
Two weeks ago as the Grand Island outbreak was just getting started, the city’s mayor, the local health district director and the city’s medical community said a two-week stay-at-home order could help the community. Some 45 doctors signed a letter asking the governor for more restrictive measures.
Ricketts maintained at the time such measures weren’t necessary.
Now the cases are firing up elsewhere, too.
“I think you’re going to see these numbers rise and skyrocket and potentially surpass Grand Island,” said Gladys Godinez, a community organizer with the Center for Rural Affairs who lives in Lexington.
State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, who has called for a statewide stay-at-home order, said the right time to act in Grand Island was before it became one of the nation’s biggest coronavirus hotbeds. But she said something still needs to be done.
“Anything the governor would do would be better than what he’s doing now,” she said. “Even a regional stay-in-place for Dawson and Hall would be better.”
While that might not be politically popular, she said, sometimes a politician needs to take heat for things that must be done.
Ricketts acknowledged Monday he has heard calls for more restrictions, but he also hears from those who feel it’s time to lift those already in place.
“There are two sides to that story,” he said.
He also noted that states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Colorado with shelter-in-place orders have still experienced outbreaks in their food-processing facilities. In all states, such plants are considered essential industries that must operate to keep the nation fed.
Rather than issuing new orders, Ricketts said he’s working with the meatpacking plants to try to limit the spread. He’s still convinced that his approach, based in collaboration and voluntary action, will get Nebraska through the pandemic.
“What we need is people to follow the (current) rules,” he said. “And that’s what we’re working on, is to get people to follow the rules.”
1 of 40
"Nebraska Strong" is written in chalk on a home's fence in Grand Island on Friday.
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Walking is still allowed at West Papio Trail. Omaha closed all city parks through April 30 to combat COVID-19. While trails and sidewalks remain open, everything else in the parks is closed. Groups larger than 10 people are prohibited, and people must keep a physical distance of 6 feet or more.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
"Nebraska Strong" is written in chalk on a home's fence in Grand Island on Friday.
A message is written on a home's window on Friday in Grand Island.
A quarantine snowman wears a cloth mask and holds a toilet paper on Friday in Grand Island.
Fireworks erupt during a drive-in fireworks show at Werner Park on Saturday, April 18. The park would have hosted a minor league baseball game that day, but the start of the season has been postponed because of the coronavirus. Thousands watched the fireworks from the stadium's parking lots and surrounding areas.
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A message of good health hangs from a home’s front porch in Omaha on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
A window message shows form a home in Omaha on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
A home displays a message in a front window in Omaha on Friday, April 10.
Astrid Mitchell, right, and her mother, Katie Mitchell, observe the drive-thru stations Good Friday event at the Prairie Creek Inn Bed & Breakfast on Friday in Walton, Nebraska.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A message written in chalk on a wall along Martha Street in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Traffic is sparse at time on Interstate 80 through Omaha as people are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
This sign was installed at Zorinsky Lake Park in Omaha on April 4. The mayor later closed all city parks.
A ball field is seen through a chainlink fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
A ball field sets empty at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
A Washington Elementary School sign reads 'Nebraska Strong' on Thursday, April 02, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Streets in downtown Grand Island are mostly empty. In Hall County, 35.5% of tests for the coronavirus have come back positive, compared to the 7.65% positive rate statewide.
Playground equipment is seen wrapped in caution tape at Pier Park on April 6 in Grand Island. Playgrounds are closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park on April 6 in Grand Island. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold 'Em."
The Kroc Center is illuminated as a symbol of hope in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Leah Hanson and others visit their grandmother from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
From left, Carol Ann Hixson, Terri Rohmeyer and Carol Carol Coffey wave and blow kisses to a family member from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Traffic signs on Dodge Street, near 168th, display self quarantine guideline suggestions on Monday, April 06, 2020.
A sparrow sit in its nest in the letter "g" in Walgreens sign at 5038 Center Street on Friday, April 10, 2020.
