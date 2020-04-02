LINCOLN — First lady Susanne Shore joined her husband, Gov. Pete Ricketts, Thursday to announce the creation of a new statewide effort to help Nebraskans affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

The effort, called Nebraska Impact, builds on the network created for the state's 150th anniversary celebration. It includes a COVID-19 relief fund, a clearinghouse for volunteers, a call for blood donors and links to Nebraska-based educational resources and curriculum.

Shore said the money raised will go to communities to meet their specific needs, whether those are restocking food pantries, buying school supplies for low-income children or helping residents with rent.

"I know this is a hard time and we're all stepping up," she said.

The announcement was part of Ricketts' daily update on the state's response to the potentially deadly virus on a day when the state's confirmed cases climbed to 246.

As of noon Thursday, Douglas County had 116 confirmed cases — the most in the state — followed by Sarpy County with 20 cases and Washington County with 19.

Also on Thursday, the filing of first-time jobless claims set another record in Nebraska — nearly 25,000 last week — after blowing past all previous records the week before.

Growing numbers of Nebraskans have been laid off as the governor imposed more restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus. A total of 56 counties were under a directed health measure as of midday Thursday.

The measures set enforceable limits on public gatherings, require restaurants and bars to offer takeout and delivery only, ban elective surgery and require people with symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, to quarantine themselves and members of their households.