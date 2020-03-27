LINCOLN — To allow more health professionals to help out if they're needed to battle the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday signed a new executive order, waiving some of the requirements to practice in Nebraska.

The waivers would allow someone licensed in another state to immediately practice in Nebraska. The governor is also waiving some fees that must be paid to practice.

Ricketts said that right now, Nebraska has plenty of health professionals. But if there's a surge of cases, it might overwhelm hospitals, and require an accompanying surge in the number of nurses and others needed to care for patients. Retirees, for example, might be tapped to help.

"If we look down the road, we may need more professionals," the governor said.

Ricketts and other state officials continue to insist that Nebraska's response to the coronavirus pandemic has, so far, placed the state "way ahead of the curve" in slowing the spread of the virus, compared to some other, hard-hit states.

Ricketts, however, has said it will be at least two or three weeks before the state knows whether its precautionary measures were enough to slow the spread of the virus and prevent a surge of patients.

