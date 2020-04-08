We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Wednesday that appears to be intended to allow 911 dispatchers statewide to alert first responders whenever they’re being sent to the address of a person with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The Nebraska State Fraternal Order of Police and Nebraska Sheriff’s Association had asked for the order. They want county and state public health officials to give 911 dispatchers a list of addresses of people with COVID-19, and for dispatchers to alert police, firefighters and paramedics when they are being sent to those addresses.

Sarpy County started doing it last week. The Douglas County Attorney’s Office had said it was not allowed under state law. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had issued guidance saying that the federal health information privacy law, HIPAA, did not prohibit sharing the information.

Ricketts’ executive order, signed Tuesday, says that Nebraska state law is more restrictive than federal law. The order temporarily suspends the applicable state statutes “which prohibit the disclosure of reports or information about cases of communicable diseases in such a way that an individual’s identity could be ascertained are temporarily suspended solely in order to permit the Department of Health and Human Services and the local public health departments to use or disclose identifiable health information when they have a good faith belief that such use or disclosure would prevent and lessen a serious and imminent threat to the health or safety of a person or the public” from COVID-19.

The order requires the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to create guidelines on the information that can be shared. The order is effective immediately and will expire 30 days after the COVID-19 state of emergency is lifted in Nebraska.

Nebraska State FOP President Jim Maguire said he was thrilled.

“This is exactly what we were asking for,” he said. “God bless the governor. He stepped up and signed the order saying that first responders need the information.”

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning said public health officials have legal and privacy concerns, but he believes sharing the information with dispatchers to give to first responders is necessary to protect first responders and the public in the coronavirus crisis.

“It would let us know when law enforcement is going into a COVID situation so we can mask up and glove up and protect ourselves,” Dunning said. “We can’t do that on every call.”