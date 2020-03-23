LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts encouraged Nebraskans to file their taxes by April 15 even though the federal tax deadline has been extended until July 15.

If everyone waits to file, Ricketts said at a Monday press conference, that could affect state revenue. He noted that Nebraska's cash reserves could weather the disruption.

Ricketts reminded people to keep their distance from others because of coronavirus concerns. He also noted that if you or someone in your house is sick, you should stay home.

"The point of this is to protect the most vulnerable people in our state," he said.

Ricketts was joined by State Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton at the press conference.

Ricketts also was expected to discuss his pending request for emergency funds, to be debated by the Nebraska Legislature on Monday afternoon. He increased his request to $83.6 million, according to a memo distributed on Sunday, including a $25 million "reserve" in case more funds were necessary.

Initially, the governor had requested about $58.6 million. The Legislature plans to meet Monday and Wednesday to consider the request.

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

1 of 49

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

