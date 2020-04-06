LINCOLN — The nation’s top infectious disease specialist spoke to Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday, reportedly telling officials they were all on the same page. 

Ricketts shared details from the noon call in his daily press conference Monday afternoon.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is advising President Donald Trump on the pandemic, said late last week that he didn’t understand why all states weren’t on a stay-at-home order. Nebraska is one of a handful of states that has not issued a stay-at-home order, despite urging from at least a couple state senators and other governors.

In Monday’s call, Ricketts said Fauci did not recommend that Nebraska issue a stay-at-home order and said he believed states should manage the emergency based on what was best for each state.

“(Fauci) wants people to limit their social interactions, that’s what we want as well,” Ricketts said.

Ricketts also said Fauci didn’t compare Nebraska with other states and didn’t offer specific feedback on the public health directives that Ricketts extended to all 93 counties on Friday.

Ricketts himself said that he believed it was partly a case of semantics — his public health directives vs. a stay-at-home order — and that they essentially were telling the public the same thing: stay at home.

On Thursday, Ricketts reiterated that Nebraska did not need a stay-at-home order, despite 90% of the nation’s population that was under stay-at-home orders and pressure from fellow governors.

“Our plan is the right thing for us in Nebraska,” he said. “We need to do what’s right for Nebraska.”

He had also rejected suggestions last week that directed health measures should be expanded to all 93 counties in the state, saying the virus’ peak would be different in different areas and people might grow weary of the restrictions and stop following them.

But on Friday, Ricketts expanded the restrictions to all 93 counties of Nebraska until May 11.

Those restrictions include an enforceable, 10-person limit on public gatherings, cancellation of schools and school-related extracurricular activities through May 31, and a requirement that restaurants and bars close dining areas and only offer takeout, delivery or curbside service.

The Monday update came as Hall County and the Grand Island area has emerged as a virus hot spot. As of Monday noon, the central Nebraska county reported that 55 people had tested positive for coronavirus, up from 45 the day before. Those who tested positive included health care workers and residents at three long-term care facilities in the Grand Island area.

In a letter to the governor, a group of Grand Island doctors said many more people show symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, but do not meet criteria to qualify for the limited numbers of tests available in the state. They said others probably have the disease but are not sick enough to see a health care provider.

In nearby Kearney, two workers at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center tested positive for the virus last week, leading to mass testing of employees over the weekend.

Statewide, Nebraska topped 400 cases of coronavirus. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 409 positive tests as of noon Monday.

Ricketts also unveiled a new public campaign — "Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected" — reminding people to follow the health directives.

