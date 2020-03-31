LINCOLN— Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday defended the state’s “regional” approach to ordering strict social gathering guidelines, saying the state’s plan does not include imposing such directed health measures statewide at the same time.

“This is a tailored approach,” Ricketts said.

On Tuesday he added four more counties — Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster — to the list of Nebraska counties that are under orders to follow directed health measures. The measures include closing in-restaurant dining and on-site drinking in bars, as well as an end to elective surgeries — and all measures are enforceable by law.

The governor rejected suggestions that the restrictions should be expanded to all 93 counties in the state, saying that the virus will peak at different times in different areas of the state. If restrictions were ordered too early, people might grow weary of them and quit following them, Ricketts said.

The governor also issued new guidance for nursing homes, including that all workers wear face masks. Infections have been found in at least four nursing homes in the state.

