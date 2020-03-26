LINCOLN — Plans for the May 12 primary election and new unemployment claims filed last week in Nebraska will be among the topics covered at Gov. Pete Ricketts' daily briefing Thursday.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen will join the governor to talk about the upcoming primary. At previous briefings, Ricketts has said state officials were still considering their options.

Some states have postponed their primary elections, while the Nebraska Democratic Party has called for the state to move completely to voting by mail. Election officials in Douglas, Lancaster and some other counties have announced plans to send vote-by-mail applications to all registered voters.

Also at the briefing, Ricketts is expected to discuss the number of new unemployment claims filed last week.

The number of new people filing for unemployment in Nebraska hit 15,668 for the week that ended Saturday, according to a U.S. Labor Department report. That was several times the 795 people who filed the prior week and sets a new weekly record for the state dating back to 1993.

Nationally, nearly 3.3 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982.

Directed health measures imposed in Douglas, Sarpy, Washington and Cass Counties last week and voluntary restrictions in the rest of the state led to thousands of businesses closing or laying off workers. Lancaster, Saunders and Dodge Counties were put under similar restrictions on Wednesday.

The briefing starts at 2 p.m. and will be streamed live on NET.