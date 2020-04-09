new sign

LINCOLN — Nebraskans need to "double" their efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday, in proclaiming the rest of April as "21 Days to Make Nebraska Healthy."

"The idea is that if everyone stays home for the next 21 days ... we should really knock this virus down," Ricketts said during his daily briefing on the state's response to the virus.

The state, he said, has seen good cooperation with its social distancing and hygiene directives. But we can't let up, the governor said, because Nebraska isn't expected to see a peak in cases and deaths until the end of April.

As of Thursday noon, state health officials had confirmed 567 cases of coronavirus statewide, including 14 deaths. 

Ricketts said that he's also clarifying his statewide directed health measure to ensure that all barber and beauty shops across the states are closed, as well as bottle clubs.

One strip club in Omaha, Club Omaha, has remained open because it does not sell alcohol. All sit-down bars and taverns have been closed across the state for everything except delivery or carry-out service.  

Ricketts' briefing came as the state broke its week-old record for first-time unemployment claims. The number of people filing initial claims reached 26,788 last week, up from the 24,725 claims the week previously. About 66,000 claims have been filed over the past three weeks. 

Also Thursday, the largest state employees' union sent a letter to the governor protesting the number of state employees who are required to come in to the office and asking for an extra $2-an-hour "hazard pay" for those required to report.

The letter said that a "disturbing" number of state employees are still being required to report to job sites and that they should be allowed to work from home, or walk-in traffic should be halted to protect workers.

Ricketts said that state employees are performing essential functions and need to stay on the job, especially during a health emergency.

To allow more workers to stay at home, the state purchased an extra 250 laptop computers this week, with 750 more expected to arrive next week, according to Jason Jackson, the state's human relations chief.

An estimated 30% of all state workers are working from home, state officials have said.

