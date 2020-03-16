LINCOLN — State officials are waiving some regulations on unemployment benefits to help Nebraskans unable to work because of the coronavirus.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced emergency steps Monday to help people who are laid off or have to stay home to protect their own health, care for children or family members or because of exposure to the virus. The steps include:

• Waiving usual wait time to start collecting benefits.

• Waiving the requirement that people be looking for work and willing to take a new job.

• Waiving charges to employers for providing benefits to their former employees.

Ricketts detailed the unemployment changes during his monthly radio call-in show in response to a caller identified as Lisa from Lincoln.

She said she and her husband operate a small restaurant, with help from one employee. But she said that her doctor told her not to work at this time because of her health conditions. That leaves the business short of help and the family short on funds.

Ricketts also encouraged Lisa and other business owners affected by the virus and the restrictions imposed to slow its spread to check with the State Department of Economic Development about loans available from the Small Business Administration.

All but one of the calls during the radio show concerned coronavirus, in contrast to the typical array of calls about road conditions, taxes and other political issues.

Several asked questions about the 50-person limit on gatherings, including Greg from Clarkson, who wanted to know how it applied to funerals and weddings, and Bonnie from Omaha, who wondered if the limit still applied to large buildings, where each person could have plenty of space.

In all cases, the governor said, the limit should be followed. He urged people to be creative about events such as weddings and funerals, such as having some people in overflow rooms or offering some type of livestreaming.

"I know this is going to kill the brides out there," Ricketts said.