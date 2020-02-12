Thousands of World-Herald readers from across the country set out to answer an age-old question on Valentine's Day 1973: What is love?
The question, which was posed as a contest by the World-Herald, received 8,197 responses.
Here are few of the finalists.
Love is...
Kissing your dog on the mouth without wiping it off. — Debra Adams; Red Oak, Iowa.
Going hunting at 4:30 a.m. because the guys couldn't make it. — Ruth Bahr; Omaha.
Refinishing her baby grand piano, when you don't like music. — Joyce Williams; Omaha.
The school bus waiting for someone who is always late. — Sandy Jarosz; Humphrey, Neb.
Watching for chuck holes while he drives. — Mrs. Clyde F.; Omaha.
Knowing everything about you and loving you just the same. — Mrs. John Rahn; Harington, Neb.
Spending two months knitting him a sweater that doesn't fit. — Debra Firman; Omaha.
Remembering with laughter the disasters. — Joe Ann Lawson; Omaha.
When daddy kisses mommy on the nose and she smiles. — Dianna Detore; Mound City, MO.
Washing her hair when she has a broken arm. — Loren Ruskamp; West Point, Neb.
Letting her adopt number 6 so she'll get her girl. — Frank Bendorf; Omaha.
Answering her during a Johnny Rodgers punt return on television. — Glen Plettner; Columbus, Neb.
The winner of the contest was 9-year-old Kelly Nihsen. Kelly defined love as "a bunch of crushed dandelions in a small fist."
What is love to you? We'd love to know. Email your own definition to jwade@owh.com
Matt Simon holds up his 2-year-old son, Simon, to get a better view of Wgasa, a Bornean orangutan, as he enjoys a Valentine's Day treat at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Feb. 14, 2012. Zoo employees put treats out for the animals, including frozen Kool-Aid in the shape of a heart.
Who doesn't love Valentine's Day treats? Check out these cute photos of zoo animals enjoying some yummy goodies on this day of love.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wgasa, a Bornean orangutan, enjoys a heart-shaped frozen Valentine's Day treat at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Feb. 14, 2012.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A spider monkey reaches back to pull forward a Valentine's Day treat it has been holding in its tail at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Feb. 14, 2012.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wgasa, a Bornean orangutan, enjoys a heart-shaped frozen Valentine's Day treat at the Omaha zoo on Feb. 14, 2012.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A meerkat investigates a Valentine's Day present left by zoo employees at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Feb. 14, 2012. The packages contained treats for the animals.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Isaac Ewing, 1, and his mother, Sarah Ewing, watch a spider monkey enjoy a Valentine's Day treat at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Feb. 14, 2012.
