Thousands of World-Herald readers from across the country set out to answer an age-old question on Valentine's Day 1973: What is love?

The question, which was posed as a contest by the World-Herald, received 8,197 responses.

Here are few of the finalists.

Love is...

  • Kissing your dog on the mouth without wiping it off. — Debra Adams; Red Oak, Iowa. 
  • Going hunting at 4:30 a.m. because the guys couldn't make it. — Ruth Bahr; Omaha.
  • Refinishing her baby grand piano, when you don't like music. — Joyce Williams; Omaha.
  • The school bus waiting for someone who is always late. — Sandy Jarosz; Humphrey, Neb.
  • Watching for chuck holes while he drives. — Mrs. Clyde F.; Omaha.
  • Knowing everything about you and loving you just the same. — Mrs. John Rahn; Harington, Neb. 
  • Spending two months knitting him a sweater that doesn't fit. — Debra Firman; Omaha. 
  • Remembering with laughter the disasters. — Joe Ann Lawson; Omaha.
  • When daddy kisses mommy on the nose and she smiles. — Dianna Detore; Mound City, MO.
  • Washing her hair when she has a broken arm. — Loren Ruskamp; West Point, Neb.
  • Letting her adopt number 6 so she'll get her girl. — Frank Bendorf; Omaha. 
  • Answering her during a Johnny Rodgers punt return on television. — Glen Plettner; Columbus, Neb.

The winner of the contest was 9-year-old Kelly Nihsen. Kelly defined love as "a bunch of crushed dandelions in a small fist."

