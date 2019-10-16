The staff of RAGBRAI has resigned in a dispute with the Des Moines Register and is organizing a separate bicycle ride across Iowa.
T.J. Juskiewicz, who was the director of RAGBRAI for 16 years, told a Des Moines television station Tuesday that he and his staff are creating a rival bicycle ride called Iowa’s Ride.
On its website, Iowa’s Ride says it will host a ride across northern Iowa from July 19 through 25, 2020, with route details to be announced at a later date. The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa is scheduled for the same week.
Juskiewicz could not be reached for comment, and a spokeswoman for the Register said the paper had no comment as of late Tuesday afternoon.
King, an Iowa resident, gained fame when he held a sign at a televised football game asking for beer money. That led to an outpouring of donations, and the then-24-year-old casino security guard eventually raised more than $3 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
But the spotlight also led to scrutiny, and a Des Moines Register reporter uncovered racially insensitive tweets made by King when he was 16 years old. King apologized for the tweets and pointed to more recent social media statements that he said reflected his maturing understanding of the world. The Register’s reporter, whose past social media posts also raised questions, has since left the paper.
In September, a few days after news of King’s tweets became public and after the Register’s reporter left the paper, RAGBRAI announced that it was going to donate $50,000 to King’s fundraising effort, and the ride became enmeshed in the controversy over King and the paper’s handling of the story. Juskiewicz said in Tuesday’s social media post that he was prohibited from addressing the controversy, which he said had “nothing to do with RAGBRAI.”
Participants in RAGBRAI find their tents during RAGBRAI’s kickoff outside of the Mid-America Center on Saturday.
A group talks in a field of tents. On Saturday, cyclists, friends and family could peruse the latest in biking apparel and equipment, enjoy food from 80 vendors and hear live music before the bike ride.
Gary Loonan of Huntley, Illinois, sports a bicycle tattoo as he walks around the RAGBRAI Expo outside of the Mid-America Center on Saturday. This is Loonan’s 27th year at RAGBRAI.
Larry Cain of Waterloo, Iowa, wears a RAGBRAI hat during the RAGBRAI Expo outside of the Mid-America Center on Saturday. This is Cain’s seventh year at RAGBRAI.
Dennis Cole of Grapevine, Texas, rides around in a Bacchetta Carbon Trike during the RAGBRAI kickoff event outside of the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
James Pettit of Urbandale, Iowa, looks through gear during the RAGBRAI Expo outside of the Mid-America Center on Saturday. This is his first year at RAGBRAI.
Bicycle jewelry is sold at the RAGBRAI Expo outside of the Mid-America Center on Saturday.
Tom Scala of Pittsburgh holds a rock his mother gave him before RAGBRAI outside of the Mid-America Center on Saturday.
Mark Proia of Pavilion, New York, sports a purple beard during RAGBRAI outside of the Mid-America Center on Saturday. This is Proia’s first year at RAGBRAI.
Participants put up tents during RAGBRAI outside of the Mid-America Center on Saturday.
Ellen Rosenberg of Washington, D.C., puts her bike together during RAGBRAI outside of the Mid-America Center on Saturday.
Angela Prevo of Bloomfield, Iowa, walks her bike through the RAGBRAI Expo outside of the Mid-America Center on Saturday. This is Prevo’s third year at RAGBRAI.
Participants in RAGBRAI find their tents during RAGBRAI’s kickoff outside of the Mid-America Center on Saturday.
A bicycle holds several patches from past RAGBRAI rides outside of the Mid-America Center on Saturday.
Matt Knapp of Hawaii removes a bike from atop a trailer on Saturday in Council Bluffs. Knapp has been a participant of RAGBRAI for 35-plus years.
