Matt Knapp of Hawaii removes a bike from atop a trailer on Saturday in Council Bluffs. Knapp has been a participant of RAGBRAI for 35-plus years.

The staff of RAGBRAI has resigned in a dispute with the Des Moines Register and is organizing a separate bicycle ride across Iowa.

T.J. Juskiewicz, who was the director of RAGBRAI for 16 years, told a Des Moines television station Tuesday that he and his staff are creating a rival bicycle ride called Iowa’s Ride.

On its website, Iowa’s Ride says it will host a ride across northern Iowa from July 19 through 25, 2020, with route details to be announced at a later date. The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa is scheduled for the same week.

Juskiewicz could not be reached for comment, and a spokeswoman for the Register said the paper had no comment as of late Tuesday afternoon.

According to a social media post, Juskiewicz said the disagreement with the Register grew out of the Carson King controversy.

King, an Iowa resident, gained fame when he held a sign at a televised football game asking for beer money. That led to an outpouring of donations, and the then-24-year-old casino security guard eventually raised more than $3 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

But the spotlight also led to scrutiny, and a Des Moines Register reporter uncovered racially insensitive tweets made by King when he was 16 years old. King apologized for the tweets and pointed to more recent social media statements that he said reflected his maturing understanding of the world. The Register’s reporter, whose past social media posts also raised questions, has since left the paper.

In September, a few days after news of King’s tweets became public and after the Register’s reporter left the paper, RAGBRAI announced that it was going to donate $50,000 to King’s fundraising effort, and the ride became enmeshed in the controversy over King and the paper’s handling of the story. Juskiewicz said in Tuesday’s social media post that he was prohibited from addressing the controversy, which he said had “nothing to do with RAGBRAI.”

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102

twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

