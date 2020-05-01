LINCOLN — The state has deleted a question about the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine from its TestNebraska online assessment for COVID-19.

The drug was touted by President Donald Trump as a possible treatment for the COVID-19, but more recently has been criticized by health officials as unproven and possibly dangerous.

Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts, said Thursday night that the question was removed from the online questionnaire on Saturday. He did not say why the question, which asked whether a person was allergic to hydroxychloroquine, had been removed.

Ricketts had said that the question was included by the Utah companies behind testnebraska.com because, at the time, it was considered a possible treatment.

Recently, a large analysis of its use in U.S. veterans hospitals showed no benefit from the drug.

Researchers also reported that there were more deaths among those given hydroxychloroquine versus standard care.

The State of Utah, which had hired the same Utah firms to operate a TestUtah site in that state, had earlier removed the hydroxychloroquine question from its online assessment.

