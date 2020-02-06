About 70 people are expected to be transferred from China to Eppley Airfield and then Camp Ashland within 24 to 36 hours.

The 70 who would be quarantined at Camp Ashland will be monitored and served by federal Health and Human Services and Centers For Disease Control officials.

HHS, CDC and University of Nebraska Medical Center experts briefed media at Buffett Cancer Center at the Nebraska Medical Center. They stressed that none of the 70 have shown symptoms of coronavirus, but they are being monitored and observed.

The quarantine is designed as a cautionary measure. A person could contract the disease and not show symptoms for several days, which is why they will be quarantined for 14 days.

Gov. Pete Ricketts also spoke and said Nebraskans “step up in such circumstances.”

“These are Americans, and we are going to take care of them,” Ricketts said.

More than 24,500 cases of the fast-spreading coronavirus — and 494 deaths — were confirmed worldwide by Wednesday, with the vast majority of cases and all but two deaths in mainland China. Confirmed cases in the United States stood at 11.

