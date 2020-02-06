Empty lodging facilities at Camp Ashland, Nebraska. The Department of Defense will provide temporary lodging support for up to 1,000 passengers being evacuated from China to the U.S. in response to the coronavirus outbreak there.
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th St. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
About 70 people are expected to be transferred from China to Eppley Airfield and then Camp Ashland within 24 to 36 hours.
The 70 who would be quarantined at Camp Ashland will be monitored and served by federal Health and Human Services and Centers For Disease Control officials.
HHS, CDC and University of Nebraska Medical Center experts briefed media at Buffett Cancer Center at the Nebraska Medical Center. They stressed that none of the 70 have shown symptoms of coronavirus, but they are being monitored and observed.
The quarantine is designed as a cautionary measure. A person could contract the disease and not show symptoms for several days, which is why they will be quarantined for 14 days.
Gov. Pete Ricketts also spoke and said Nebraskans “step up in such circumstances.”
“These are Americans, and we are going to take care of them,” Ricketts said.
More than 24,500 cases of the fast-spreading coronavirus — and 494 deaths — were confirmed worldwide by Wednesday, with the vast majority of cases and all but two deaths in mainland China. Confirmed cases in the United States stood at 11.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.
